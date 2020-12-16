‘The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity’ Is Coming to Netflix Globally in February 2021

A fantasy epic is on its way to Netflix in 2021! Arriving in February, and just in time for the Chinese New Year, is the Chinese adaptation of Onmyōji, The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity. We have everything you need to know about The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity is an upcoming international licensed Chinese Netflix Original. Directed and written by Guo Jingming, the movie is based on the immensely popular Japanese fantasy franchise Onmyōji and is the second film adaptation since the original Japanese movie in 2001.

Guo Jingming expressed his excitement to be directing and writing the feature when talking to Netflix.

I’m excited that The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity will soon be introduced to global audiences on Netflix. My biggest takeaway from adapting such an oriental aesthetics classic is how to work with the creative team to visualize such a mysterious, elegant, yet dangerous and challenging oriental world in all aspects. I hope Netflix members will enjoy the world of The Yin-Yang Master and find their own fun in this fantasy journey.

The Onmyōji franchise has been incredibly popular in Asia for over three decades, with multiple comic books, tv-series, and kabuki performances having been adapted over the years. Most recently the franchise is known for its mobile game adaptation and is currently one of the most popular Asian IPs in the world.

When is the Netflix release date for The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity?

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity will be coming to Netflix on Friday, 12th February 2021. The release date is highly significant as the movie drops on Chinese New Year.

Outside of China, the Original will be available to stream on Netflix globally.

What is the plot of The Ying Yang Master: Dream of Eternity?

The official synopsis for The Ying Yang Master: Dream of Eternity has been provided by Netflix:

Young yin-yang master Qingming travelsto The Capital on his master’s orders, where he attends a Heaven ceremony. Qingming is tasked with sealing a demon serpent for good, preventing the demon serpent from waking from its 300-year slumber and plaguing the people once again. However, the now released demon serpent is mighty and powerful. Qingming, together with a warrior named Boya, Master Nanjiang, and Master Heshou of the Imperial Observatory, team up to eliminate the demon serpent. In the midst of turmoil and crisis, an earth-shattering conspiracy involving the princess begins to surface.

Who are the cast members of The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Qing Ming Mark Chao Monga | Caight in the Web | Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe Bo Ya Allen Deng Because of Meeting You | Ashes of Love | Princess Agents Long Ye Jessie Li Port of Call | Our Time Will Come | Hide and Seek He Shouyue Duo Wang Inference Notes | Bloody Romance | Dragon Force: Rise of Ultraman Princess Ziwen Wang Ode to Joy | Enter the Forbidden City | Bureau of Transformer

When was The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity filmed?

According to the movies wiki page, filming took place in 2018.

The Ying-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity is also a large collaboration between multiple Asian production studios. Hehe Pictures, Zestful Unique Ideal, Thinkingdom Pictures, and the Shanghai Film Group all collaborated on the project together.

Will The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity be available to stream in 4K?

As an internationally licensed Netflix Original, it is unlikely that The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity will be available to stream in 4K. The best evidence for this is the Chinese Original movie The Wandering Earth, which isn’t available to stream on Netflix in 4K.

Are you excited to watch The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!