‘Johnny Test’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in January 2022

It’s a great time to be a Johnny Test fan again with Netflix now being the home for a new modernized version of the show. The good news is that more episodes are on the way in the form of season 2 which is set to arrive in January 2022 on Netflix worldwide.

Some people have referred to the kid’s animated show as season 7 but in reality, Netflix is labeling the new season as season 1 despite it technically counting as a revival rather than a reboot. The series was first announced to be getting a revival as a Netflix Original title back in May 2020.

The show also comes with all the bells and whistles of a full Netflix Original title too including multiple dubs and audio descriptions too.

Season 1 of Johnny Test dropped on Netflix on July 16th, 2021 with an interactive special titled Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest arriving on November 16th, 2021.

Will there be a season 2 of Johnny Test? When will it be on Netflix?

Yes! There’s going to be at least another season coming.

When the show was announced to be coming to Netflix, the streaming service gave a large (although not uncommon for kids titles) order for the show.

In the case of Johnny Test, 2 seasons (expected to comprise of 40 episodes) and an interactive special were ordered. Season 1 dropped with 20 episodes so we’re expecting season 2 to drop the other 20 episodes.

Given they were ordered together, it’s highly likely those episodes are in the process of being or have been completed.

This definitely seems to be the case as we can now confirm that season 2 of Johnny Test will arrive on Netflix globally on January 7th, 2022.

We’ve also got a brand new clip of the second season below.

Are the older seasons of Johnny Test still on Netflix?

As we mentioned, the older series is streaming on Netflix in the majority of regions around the world including Netflix in the United States, the UK, and other major English-speaking regions. Sadly, however, Netflix is only streaming the earlier seasons. Seasons 4-6 are not present. We do have good news, however. WildBrain’s YouTube channel is host to a collection of clips and full episodes from those later seasons.

Have you enjoyed the new Johnny Test on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.