Season 4 of ‘Greenhouse Academy’ Coming to Netflix March 2020

It was a long wait in-between seasons for fans of Greenhouse Academy, but they’ll be delighted to learn that the fourth season is already scheduled to arrive in March 2020. Let’s take a look at what’s in store for Greenhouse Academy season 4.

The teen drama based on the Israeli series of the same name (which also got some callbacks during this season) is about a school for gifted young individuals who are pegged to one day become world leaders.

Notably, the number of episodes was reduced going into season 3. Seasons 1 and 2 dropped with 12 episodes apiece whereas season 3 consisted of 8 episodes.

Beyond the episode count, Brooke was replaced going into season 3 with mixed reviews surrounding the new portrayal.

When will Season 4 of Greenhouse Academy release on Netflix?

We now have confirmation that season 4 of Greenhouse Academy will premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 20th, 2020.

Previously, predicting a release date for the fourth season was tough thanks to an erratic release schedule. We had some knowledge going into 2020 that the fourth season was going to arrive in early 2020 thanks to a post on Reddit from a cast member. The user stated that seasons 3 and 4 were filmed back to back, and with confirmation of a release date, it appears he was correct.

The worst-case scenario is that we’ll have to wait the year and a half as we have for the past season. That’d peg the series to not come out until early 2021.

The Facebook page for the show is very active whereas the Twitter page has gone silent since May 2019. We recommend giving that page a like or keep this page bookmarked as we’ll keep it up to date with all season 4 news as it develops.

Greenhouse Academy season 4 renewal/production timeline

Official renewal status: Renewed (last updated: 10/26/2019)

The show has already been renewed but as that final cliffhanger ending suggests, more is on the way. Greenhouse Academy season 3 finished with a “… to be continued” after an explosive ending.

Season 3 was quietly renewed last year with an accompanying tweet that states “Driving into seasons 3 & 4 like…” which suggests to us that production is likely already underway on season 4 as we’ll come onto shortly.

The good news is that the show creators have clearly left room for another season with regards to the story. Here’s what we’re expecting going into season 4. Of course, The Client still remains much a mystery and the explosion at the end leaves us questioning who made it out alive.

Finished season 3 of Greenhouse Academy already. And of course it had to leave off with a damn cliffhanger. Hope season 4 doesn't take too long to come out! — Wolfie (@WolfieCwolf) October 25, 2019

Has Netflix renewed Greenhouse Academy for season 5?

Until the fourth season arrives we won’t know the future of Greenhouse Academy. As one of the more popular teen-dramas available to subscribers, there’s a heavy expectation from fans for Netflix to renew the series further.

If you want Greenhouse Academy to be renewed for another season you can do your part by rewatching the series, and take to social media to express your desire for a fifth season.

Are you looking forward to another outing for Greenhouse Academy? Let us know in the comments down below.