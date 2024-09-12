‘Sector 36’: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Indian Movie

Fresh off of its premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Sector 36 makes its exclusive global debut on Netflix. The thriller is inspired by a series of murders that took place in 2006 in Noida, near Delhi. The killer found his victims in the slums, and pleas for help from the impoverished parents of missing children were ignored by the police. This fictionalized version of events “explores themes of power, crime and social inequality,” according to Netflix. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Sector 36, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

Sector 36 is co-produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, the studio behind the Netflix Original movies Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Murder Mubarak. The film is written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar in his feature debut.

What is the plot of Sector 36?

Netflix’s plot summary reads:

When several children disappear at the hands of a serial killer in Sector 36, a corrupt cop is forced to pursue the chilling case at all costs.

Sector 36 has a TV-MA rating due to child abuse, gore, language, sexual violence references, smoking, and violence.

Who is cast in Sector 36?

One month after starring in the twisted romance Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Vikrant Massey returns in another Netflix Original, this time playing the prime suspect.

Deepak Dobriyal (Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab) stars as the corrupt cop.

The cast also includes Akash Khurana, Darshan Jariwala, Baharul Islam, Mahadev Singh Lakhawat, Ajeet Singh Palawat, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Kacho Ahmad, and Fareed Ahmad.

Sector 36 releases globally on September 13, 2024. Upon release, Sector 36 will be the seventh Hindi-language Netflix Original film to be released on the streaming service in 2024. The film premiered at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 18th, 2024 and the runtime has been confirmed at 123 minutes.

