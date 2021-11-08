‘Kayko and Kokosh’ Sets December 2021 Release Date on Netflix Globally

The Polish Netflix Original animated series Kayko and Kokosh will be dropping on Netflix internationally and in the US on December 1st after having already debuted on Netflix Poland as an Original series in early 2021.

Based on the works of Janusz Christa, a prolific Polish author who was born in 1934 and passed in 2008, Kayko and Kokosh (Kajko and Kokosz as it’s known natively) is one of his best-known works. It was a published comic that ran between 1972 and 1992 and often drew close comparisons to Asterix (another comic Netflix is currently adapting for release in 2023).

Netflix commissioned Kayko and Kokosh for 26 episodes with each being around 13 minutes in length. EGoFILM based in Warsaw are behind the project with Maciej Kur writing the series alongside Rafał Skarżycki.

Five episodes of Kayko and Kokosh have actually already debuted on Netflix in Poland. They dropped on February 28th and more is scheduled to hit Netflix PL on November 17th, 2021.

Now, however, Netflix will drop “multiple seasons” on December 1st around the globe including the United States.

The reason why Netflix has had to wait to launch the show separately outside of Poland is unclear but we do know that dubbing has slowed down or prevented the release of some shows throughout 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic disrupting productions.

The premise of the show, aimed at kids 7 and up, focuses around two Slavic warriors who defend their settlement against all sorts of dangers including robber knights.

According to Wirtualnemedia, more episodes are also planned for 2022, and states work on the series began back in May 2019.

Reviews available on IMDb has the series at a 6.4/10 on just over 200 reviews.

This is one of a number of active Polish projects for Netflix including Sexify (which was renewed for season 2 after its debut in April 2021) and the most recent thriller Open Your Eyes. Other Polish projects in development includes Axis Mundi, Hold Tight, The Queen and Wielka woda.

Will you be checking out Kayko and Kokosh on Netflix come December? Let us know in the comments.