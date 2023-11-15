‘Sixty Minutes’ German MMA-Drama Film: January 2024 Release & What We Know So Far

A kick-ass new German action drama, Sixty Minutes, is making its way to Netflix at the start of 2024. We’re keeping track of everything you need about Sixty Minutes, including the plot, cast, trailer, and the January Netflix release date.

Sixty Minutes (60 Minuten) is an upcoming German Netflix Original martial arts action drama directed and co-written by Oliver Kienle. Philip Koch is the other screenwriter. German studios W&B Television and Nocturna Productions produced the film with Quirin Berg, Hannes Höhn, Philip Koch, Maximilian Vetter, and Max Wiedmann listed as the producers.

When is the Netflix release date for Sixty Minutes?

It has already been confirmed that Sixty Minutes will be released on Netflix globally on Friday, January 19th, 2023.

Knallharte MMA-Skills, ein Haufen krimineller Energie, ein rasanter Wettlauf gegen die Zeit – und Emilio Sakraya :eyes: 60 Minuten, ab dem 19. Januar 2024. Nur auf Netflix. pic.twitter.com/SnsvdlvSnp — netflixde (@NetflixDE) October 17, 2023

What is the plot of Sixty Minutes?

Octavio, an MMA fighter, has one hour to see his daughter on her birthday, or he risks losing custody forever. His only chance of making it in time is to throw his big fight, but in doing so, he upsets a lot of unsavory characters. As the seconds and minutes tick away, Octavio is pushed to his limits.

Who are the cast members of Sixty Minutes?

Emilio Sakraya plays the lead role of Octavio Bergmann. Some Netflix subscribers will recognize the actor from Tribes of Europa as Kiano or JC in the first season of Warrior Nun. Outside of the streaming service, he is known for starring in television shows such as 4 Blocks and Winnetou – The Legend Lives. He also starred in the 2017 movie Rock My Heart.

Dennis Mojen plays the role of Paul Lehmann. Netflix subscribers may be familiar with Dennis’ work in Netflix Originals, such as Isi & Ossi and Into the Night, when he played the roles of Ossi Markowski and Captain Markus Müller, respectively.

Marie Mouroum plays the role of Cosima. The actress has only had limited acting roles, notably as one of the Dora Milaje, the elite female Wakandan warriors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, her work as a stunt performer extends to franchises such as John Wick, James Bond, The Matrix, Uncharted, Star Wars, The Hunger Games, and more. She does have an acting credit for Netflix thanks to an appearance in an episode of Tribes of Europa as a Femen Arena fighter.

The remaining cast members are as follows: Florian Schmidtke (Blood Red Sky), Paul Wollin (7500), Aristo Luis (The Matrix Resurrections), Morik Heydo, and Alain Blazevic (FBI: International).

What is the movie runtime?

It has been confirmed that the movie’s runtime is 88 minutes.

What language can I use to stream Sixty Minutes on Netflix?

The film will be available with German dubbing, and localized subtitles will be available, varying from region to region. It’s currently unclear if an English dub will be available for English speaking audiences upon release.

Are you looking forward to watching Sixty Minutes on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!