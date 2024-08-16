‘Skull Island’ Not Expected To Return for Season 2 at Netflix

After a titan-sized adventure on Skull Island, fans have been left wanting even more from one of the planet’s greatest titans, Kong. With loose threads yet to be solved, we had expected Netflix to renew the show. However, we’re now over a year post-release, and it’s not looking good for the future. Here’s an updated guide to what we know.

For those that missed it, Skull Island is an animated series that serves as a sequel to the 2017 movie Kong: Skull Island but a prequel to Godzilla vs. Kong. It is produced by Legendary Television and is executive produced by Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, Brian Duffield, Jacob Robinson, and Thomas Tull. Brian Duffield is also the writer of the series.

Powerhouse Animation, the company behind Netflix shows such as Blood of Zeus, Castlevania, and Masters of the Universe: Revelation, is also behind the animation of Skull Island.

Skull Island Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status:

Official Netflix Status: Pending (Last Updated: 23/06/2023)

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely Canceled

Unlike many Netflix Original animated titles, this series didn’t come with an upfront order of multiple seasons. This is often done with titles because of the long runway for animated series, which can take years of development and production before getting to our screens.

A year after the release, beyond a few hopeful updates from the show’s creator, Brian Duffield, it’s not looking good. Because of the prolonged production time, we typically get word of renewals within a few months of release for animated titles.

That’s not to say we’ve gotten no updates on the future of the show.

In October 2023, Duffield attended New York Comic Con and revealed that season 2 was “fully written” (via ComicBook.com and CartoonBase) but noted that “The season is awaiting a greenlight from Netflix to continue.”

The most recent update we got from Duffield came in May 2024 with he responded to a fan who had the following three questions:

“1) Any updates on Season 2 of SKULL ISLAND? 2) You said you’d do an animated Godzilla film for the Monsterverse. Would you do a Kong one as well? 3) Furthermore, how about tackling a live-action Monsterverse project involving Kong, Godzilla, or both?”

To which Brian responded with:

“1) I await the call, heard maybe a comic but not sure where it’s at.

2) I think I’ve told my story with Kong in this iteration of the monsterverse and I feel full.

3) I think everyone currently involved is doing a great job and not sure what I’d add to the party.”

We also examined the various artists who worked on season 1 and found that the majority had moved on to different projects and, in most cases, new companies altogether.

How Skull Island Performed on Netflix?

Sadly, the show didn’t get into the global top 10s following its debut but did feature in the daily top 10s in various countries for 15 days before dropping out entirely. Per FlixPatrol, the show featured in the daily TV top 10s in 47 countries, and it stayed in the top 10s in the US for 5 days before dropping out.

If we compare that to an animated show that did get renewed, such as Blue Eye Samurai, we can likely see that the show probably didn’t reach a renewal threshold. Per the Netflix Engagement Reports for 2023, Skull Island picked up 13.80 million hours watched throughout the year, which is equal to 4.5M views. Blue Eye Samurai was watched for 73.5 Million hours, equating to 11.60 million views.

What to Expect from Skull Island Season 2 If Renewed

There are some major loose threads of the story that need to be told in a second season of Skull Island.

Charlie was captured by a masked girl who ominously warned him he would pay for what he did to Kong. The masked girl most likely belongs to the tribe of Kong worshippers that were seen in Kong: Skull Island, the Iwi Tribe, If he is to befriend the tribe, he may be able to earn their forgiveness, but most importantly Kong’s.

Dog is still missing, and is nowhere to be seen. As for Mike, it’s still unclear if he was able to escape the island, too. Considering his injuries, it’s important that either the Iwi tribe finds him or that he gets to a mainland hospital.

Annie awoke after two weeks to discover she had returned to the mainland, but with Dog missing, she will likely want to return to Skull Island to find him, and the rest of her friends. At least with the death of the Squid Titan, that task will be much easier than before.

There is always a constant battle at the top of the hierarchy of Skull Island. A new season would likely introduce a brand new titan, ready to take the fight to the King of all apes.

Would you like to see a second season of Skull Island on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!