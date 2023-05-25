‘Sleeping Dog’ German Crime Thriller Series: Coming to Netflix in June 2023

An exciting new German crime-thriller series from the producers of Unorthodox is coming to Netflix in June 2023. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Sleeping Dog, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Sleeping Dog is an upcoming German Netflix Original crime thriller series written by Christoph Darnstädt, which is based on the original series ‘The Exchange Principle’ by Noah Stollman and Oded Davidoff. This is the second collaboration between Netflix and Real Film, who previously produced the award-winning series Unorthodox.

Steffi Ackermann, Director of Local Language Series at Netflix had the following to say about Real Film:

“I am delighted to be working again with Real Film Berlin, with whom we have already worked very successfully on our award-winning series ‘Unorthodox’. German audiences love crime more than any other genre, and we will definitely cater to that need. The experience and creative potential of the entire ‘Sleeping Dogs’ crew and cast promise a fantastic mini-series that viewers can look forward to.”

When is the Sleeping Dog Netflix release date?

We can confirm that Sleeping Dog will be released on Netflix on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023.

What is the plot of Sleeping Dog?

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

A former detective now living on the streets searches for the truth after a new death raises unnerving doubts about a supposedly settled murder case.

We have also sourced a larger synopsis from IMDb:

A fallen top police officer and an aspiring young public prosecutor have two very different motives for opening a closed murder case. But when they do, it turns out to be Pandora’s box. As the bloody trail seems to lead them ever deeper into the police and the justice system, both parties suspect a conspiracy. Or does it all come back to a terrorist attack that shook the town 18 months ago?

Who are the cast members of Sleeping Dog?

Max Riemelt plays the role of Mike Atlas. Sense8 fans will be familiar with Max Riemelt for portraying the role of Wolfgang Bognadow. Outside of Netflix Riemelt is most famous for starring in movies such as The Wave, Berlin Syndrome, and Napola.

Luise von Finckh plays the role of Jule Andergast. She will be making her Netflix debut in Sleeping Dog. Outside of Netflix, she has starred in dramas such as Vienna Blood, and Bonn – Alte Fuende, neue Feinde.

Carlo Ljubek plays the role of Luka Zaric. Sleeping Dog will mark the Netflix debut for Carlo, who is most well known for starring in the movies Luna, Männer wie wir, and the series Altes Geld.

The remaining cast members are:

Peri Baumeister as Lenni Atlas

Antonio Wannek as Roland Sokowski

Melodie Wakivuamina as Britney Adebayo

Melika Foroutan

Martin Wuttke

Helga Schmid

Steffen Mennekes as Ralf Baum

Bernd Hölscher

Luna Jordan

Tara Corrigan

What are the episode count and runtimes?

There will be a total of six episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of 55 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Sleeping Dogs on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!