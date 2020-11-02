Special Bonus Episode of ‘Kingdom’ is Coming to Netflix in 2021

Kingdom is returning to Netflix! But certainly not in the way we were expecting. Coming to Netflix in 2021 is a special bonus episode of Kingdom that will take place before the events of the final moments of season 2. Here’s everything we know so far about Kingdom: Ashin of the North.

As one of the most popular South Korean Originals on Netflix, we shouldn’t be surprised to see Kingdom returning to our screens in the near future. While it’s surprising we’re receiving a prequel episode, it’s certainly more than welcome.

What is Kingdom: Ashin of the North?

The special bonus-episode of Kingdom will explore the character of Gianna Jun (Portrayed by Jun Ji-Hyun), the mysterious woman who made her appearance in the final moments of the second season.

Taking place in the Northern Korean Peninsula, we will learn the origins and the identity of Gianna Jun, as well as the head of the Royal Commandery Min Chi-rok. The exploration into the origin of the resurrection plant will also be delved into.

When is the Netflix release date for Kingdom: Ashin of the North?

The only confirmation we have is that Kingdom: Ashin of the North is coming to Netflix in 2021. The exact month and date have yet to be announced.

Judging the reports of other sources, filming hasn’t started yet, which means we could see a late 2021 release.

Which Kingdom cast members will be reprising their roles?

Aside from Jun Ji-hyun, the only cast member confirmed to be reprising their role is Park Byung-Eun, who portrays the character of Min-Chi-Rok, the Royal Commandery.

Park Byung-Eun is an ally of Crown Prince Lee Chang and helped fight the horde of zombies that ran rampant through the imperial palace.

Fan favorites such as Seo-bi (Bae Doona) , Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon), and Yeong-Shin (Kim Sung-kyu) haven’t been confirmed to be reprising their roles.

As for the full cast list, we are still waiting on confirmation for who is starring in the upcoming episode.

When does filming for Kingdom: Ashin of the North begin?

We’re still waiting for the official announcement that filming has begun for the upcoming episode.

However, we do have confirmation that returning to direct the episode is Kim Sung Hoon, who was in charge of the production of the first and second seasons. Screenwriter and creator of Kingdom, Kim Eun Hee will also return to help write the episode. Studio Dragon and BA Entertainment will be co-producers of the episode.

Has Kingdom season 3 been confirmed by Netflix?

At the time of writing, Netflix has still yet to confirm the renewal of Kingdom for its third season. Taking into consideration more content for Kingdom is being produced, that only bolsters our hopes that we’ll see a third season sometime in the near future.

Are you excited for the special bonus episode of Kingdom in 2021? Let us know in the comments below!