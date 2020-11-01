Limited Series ‘Wrong Kind Of Black’ Coming to Netflix in November 2020

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to an underrated hidden gem from Australia in the form of a limited series called Wrong Kind of Black which will arrive in early November 2020 in the US.

The series hails from Australia where it aired on iView back in August 2018 and also aired on ABC TV. All four episodes of Wrong Kind of Black will be available on Netflix in the US from November 6th, 2020.

Set in the 1970s, the series follows DJ Monthy and his brother who find themselves subject to abuse due to racism against the police. It’s both a comedy-drama and is based on real events.

The Guardian gave the series a glowing review praising the scripts saying it blends the funny moments with the hard-hitting moments. They refer to the comedy as a highlight for the four-part series saying:

“an unmistakable and uniquely Aboriginal style of comedy: a blend of slapstick, some dry, sharp wit, and a big helping of very, very black – occasionally absurdist – humour.”

It only has a limited number of IMDb votes but currently sits at 7.3/10.

Among the cast for the series is Clarence Ryan, Aaron L. McGrath, Lisa Flanagan, and Tommy Lewis.

The series will feel familiar to those of you who loved The Get Down on Netflix or Vinyl from HBO.

It’s not the first off-hand license of a limited series for Netflix in 2020. Earlier in the year, Netflix picked up Reckoning which arrived on Netflix on May 1st, 2020, and received a glowing endorsement from Stephen King.

The November 2020 release schedule continues to grow as Netflix makes new announcements with Chappelle’s Show recently joining the lineup. Keep it locked on our comprehensive November 2020 release schedule for the latest.

We suspect you’ll be hearing a lot more about the series but namely from the StrongBlackLead account given the nature of the series.

Will you be checking out Wrong Kind of Black when it hits Netflix? Let us know in the comments.