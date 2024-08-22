‘Sprint’ Renewed for a Second Season at Netflix: Sets November 2024 Release

Sprint is returning for a second season on Netflix! Coming to the streaming service in November 2024, the second season of Sprint will follow the dramatic events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, culminating in one of the closest finishes in Olympic history.

Sprint is a sports documentary produced by Box to Box Films, the creators of F1: Drive to Survive, in association with World Athletics and the Olympic Channel. They also made other sports documentaries on Netflix, including Full Swing, Break Point, Six Nations: Full Contact, and Tour De France: Unchained.

Executive producers Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees, and Warren Smith represent Box-to-Box Films. Meanwhile, JT Taylor and Yiannis Exarchos represent the Olympic Channel andJérôme Parmentier and David Herren of the IOC.

When is Sprint Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

Alongside the the news that Sprint has been renewed, Netflix confirmed that the documentary will return for its second season on November 13th, 2024.

Which athletes appear in Sprint Season 2?

Many of the sprinters seen in the first season of Sprint will return in season 2, including;

Noah Lyles

Gabby Thomas

Fred Kerley

Kishane Thompson

Julien Alfred

Letsile Tebogo

Melissa Jefferson

Twanisha Terry

Marcell Jacobs

Kenny Bednarek

Shericka Jackson

Oblique Seville

and More!

The first season of Sprint covered the male and female sprinters as they competed in the 2023 World Athletic Championships. However, in the second season, the athletes will compete in the pinnacle competition of their sport, the Olympics, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as they compete for gold medals and Olympic glory.

In the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the sprinting events culminated in one of the most dramatic finishes ever in the Men’s final, proving once and for all that glory can be obtained within a fraction of a second.