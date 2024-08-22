Netflix News and Previews

‘Sprint’ Renewed for a Second Season at Netflix: Sets November 2024 Release

'Sprint' returns for a second season on Netflix in November 2024, covering the sprinting events of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Sprint Renewed For A Second Season At Netflix

Sprint. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Sprint is returning for a second season on Netflix! Coming to the streaming service in November 2024, the second season of Sprint will follow the dramatic events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, culminating in one of the closest finishes in Olympic history.

Sprint is a sports documentary produced by Box to Box Films, the creators of F1: Drive to Survive, in association with World Athletics and the Olympic Channel. They also made other sports documentaries on Netflix, including Full Swing, Break Point, Six Nations: Full Contact, and Tour De France: Unchained.

Executive producers Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees, and Warren Smith represent Box-to-Box Films. Meanwhile, JT Taylor and Yiannis Exarchos represent the Olympic Channel andJérôme Parmentier and David Herren of the IOC.

When is Sprint Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

Alongside the the news that Sprint has been renewed, Netflix confirmed that the documentary will return for its second season on November 13th, 2024.

Which athletes appear in Sprint Season 2?

Many of the sprinters seen in the first season of Sprint will return in season 2, including;

  • Noah Lyles
  • Gabby Thomas
  • Fred Kerley
  • Kishane Thompson
  • Julien Alfred
  • Letsile Tebogo
  • Melissa Jefferson
  • Twanisha Terry
  • Marcell Jacobs
  • Kenny Bednarek
  • Shericka Jackson
  • Oblique Seville
  • and More!

The first season of Sprint covered the male and female sprinters as they competed in the 2023 World Athletic Championships. However, in the second season, the athletes will compete in the pinnacle competition of their sport, the Olympics, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as they compete for gold medals and Olympic glory.

In the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the sprinting events culminated in one of the most dramatic finishes ever in the Men’s final, proving once and for all that glory can be obtained within a fraction of a second.

Noah Lyle Sprint Renewed For A Second Season At Netflix

Sprint. Noah Lyles in Sprint. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

 

Recommended

Every Sports Documentary From Box to Box Films on Netflix

Every Sports Documentary From Box to Box Films on Netflix

‘Sprint’ Sports Docuseries from ‘F1: Drive to Survive’ Creators Coming to Netflix in July 2024

‘Sprint’ Sports Docuseries from ‘F1: Drive to Survive’ Creators Coming to Netflix in July 2024

‘Simone Biles: Rising’ Sports Docuseries Coming to Netflix in July 2024

‘Simone Biles: Rising’ Sports Docuseries Coming to Netflix in July 2024

‘Under Paris’ French Shark Horror Movie: Coming to Netflix in June 2024

‘Under Paris’ French Shark Horror Movie: Coming to Netflix in June 2024

Most Watched Netflix Original Films Released Before 2022 and Insights on Film Strategy

Most Watched Netflix Original Films Released Before 2022 and Insights on Film Strategy

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Underperforms and ‘Under Paris’ Swims for Second Place – Netflix Top 10 Report

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Underperforms and ‘Under Paris’ Swims for Second Place – Netflix Top 10 Report

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 19th to 25th, 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 19th to 25th, 2024