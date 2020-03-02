Stranger Things Casting Plenty of New Roles for Season 4

Filming for the fourth season of Stranger Things has officially begun, and will be running until August 2020. With months left of filming, we’ve learned of new roles that Netflix is looking to fill for the new season.

Information for the fourth season is hot property right now, and thanks to Daniel Richtman, who provides the latest information for movies and television series through his Patreon, we have a large list of characters that Netflix will be casting for in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

New Roles for Stranger Things Season 4

Below we’ll reveal the ages of the actors and actresses that are required of the new roles, including how often they’ll be appearing, and the character description.

For any cast member required to be between 18 and 25 years-old, we’re assuming that they’ll either be playing high schoolers or may interact with the characters that have graduated such as Steve, Robin, and Nancy.

Please Note: The character descriptions have been provided by our source, but our thoughts are merely speculative on our first thoughts of the characters.

Fred

Gender: Male | Age: 18

Ethnicity: Any | Role: Recurring

A dorky, four-eyed kid with a love for journalism, Fred can sometimes be offputting to others.

Our thoughts

With the journalism aspect of Fred’s character, it sounds like he’ll be interacting with Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers.

Lieutenant Colonel Sullivan

Gender: Male | Age: 40-49

Ethnicity: Any | Role: Recurring ‘Guest Performer’

An intimidating, intelligent, no-nonsense man who doesn’t remember life before the military. He believes brute force can solve just about any problem.

Our thoughts

With the stakes set to be higher than ever, it’s only natural we see a military presence in the fourth season.

Chrissy

Gender: Female | Age: 18

Ethnicity: Any | Role: Recurring

Uber-popular cheerleader type who’s desperately trying to hide a dark streak of pain and depression lurking under the surface. She has issues with self-image stemming from her mother’s emotional abuse.

Our thoughts

It’s unclear whether or not Chrissy will still be in school judging by her description. It’s crazy how time flies because the kids of Stranger Things are already approaching the age of 18, Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) turned 18 in October 2019. With another jump in time likely to happen, we’ll see them all in high school for the first time.

Ms. Kelley

Gender: Female | Age: 30-59

Ethnicity: Any | Role: Recurring

A kind-eyed high-school guidance counselor. She cares about her students and she’s good at her job.

Our thoughts

With the amount of distress our heroes have gone through, it’s only natural that of least one of them should be seeking help from a guidance counselor.

Angela

Gender: Female | Age: 15

Ethnicity: Any | Role: Recurring

A queen bee who is equal parts type-A popular girl and diabolical bully.

Our thoughts

As we’re expecting the kids to be in high school come season 4, we’re expecting to see plenty of high school cliche characters. It’s unclear which school this bully will be at, considering Will and Eleven are no longer living in Hawkins. Being the new kids, not to mention already being socially awkward, the ire of Angela’s bullying is more than likely to be aimed at Eleven and Will.

Jake

Gender: Male | Age: 15

Ethnicity: Any | Role: Recurring

There was no character description for this one except the casting required actors that are applying for the role to be of least 5’10” or taller. Jake could be a jock and member of the high school basketball team.

Our thoughts

This was slightly confusing as the description of the character’s age contradicted itself. Jake will be either 15 or in his Mid-20s.

Vickie

Gender: Female | Age: 18

Ethnicity: Any | Role: Recurring

An alternative girl with a cool style. At a glance, she might seem unapproachable, but underneath the clothes and the attitude, she’s actually pretty goofy.

Our thoughts

Due to the age, it’s hard to say whether or not the character of Vickie will still be in high school, or graduated. There’s every chance that she could end up working with Steve and Robin at the arcade.

Warden Hatch

Gender: Male | Age: 40-50s

Ethnicity: Any | Role: Recurring

A pretentious and smug head of a psychiatric hospital.

Our thoughts

It’ll be interesting to see who Warden Hatch interacts with. With the emotional and physical trauma, some of the heroes have gone through any one of them could end up at a psychiatric hospital. The name Hatch suggests American, so unlikely to be involved with Hopper in Russia.

Young Boy

Gender: Male | Age: Any

Ethnicity: Any | Role: Recurring

A sensitive and intelligent boy who keeps to himself most of the time.

Our thoughts

Clearly the writers haven’t thought of a name for ‘Young Boy’ yet. Our initial thoughts are could he be a potential victim of the Mind Flayer?

Eddie

Gender: Male | Age: 18-25

Ethnicity: Any | Role: Recurring

80s metalhead, but nerdy and into Dungeons and Dragons/Metallica, a little scary looking at first glance.

Our thoughts

Eddie sounds like the sort of person that the group would make friends with after a while. Another character we may end up meeting through Steve and Robin at the arcade. There’s also potential that Eddie may be a senior in high school.

Jason

Gender: Male | Age: 18-25

Ethnicity: Any | Role: Recurring

A preppy handsome rich kid. Not just a jock (but very much a jock), but also a master of smarm.

Our thoughts

Taking into consideration that Jason is a jock, it looks like he’ll be a senior in high school. Jason could easily be the boyfriend of Angela or Chrissy, and making life a pain in the backside for the group in high school.

Argyle

Gender: Male | Age: 18-25

Ethnicity: Any | Role: Recurring

A stoner type with a deeply chill philosophical vibe

Our thoughts

Potentially another high school senior seems like the sort of person that Dustin would be hilarious around. We’re hitting plenty of bases so far, considering that a Jock is being cast along with a metalhead, a nerd and now a stoner.

Dimitri

Gender: Male | Age: 40-49

Ethnicity: Russian | Role: Reccuring

Other than driving home the point that the actor must be able to speak Russian, no other character description was given for Dimitri. He could be a guard wherever Hopper is located, or potentially a fellow prisoner that Hopper befriends.

