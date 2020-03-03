Indian Netflix Original ‘Guilty’: Netflix Release Date, Plot, Cast & Trailer

Arriving on Netflix later this week is the Hindi-language drama Guilty. We have everything you need to know about the upcoming Original, including the plot, cast, trailer, and the Netflix release date.

Guilty is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language drama directed by Ruchi Narain. The film was written by a trio of writers, Atika Chohan, Kanika Dhillon, and Ruchi Narrain. Guilty will become the thirteenth Hindi Original film from Netflix, and third of 2020 already. The film is set to explore themes such as sexual consent, victim-blaming, and rape, so expect it to be on the most controversial Hindi films we’ve seen yet.

With such an incredibly large market, it’s unsurprising that Netflix continues to produce plenty of new and exciting Indian Originals.

When is the Netflix release date?

Guilty has been confirmed to arrive Friday, 3rd of March 2020.

The film will be available to stream worldwide, so no matter where you are in the world you can stream Guilty.

What is the plot of Guilty?

A songwriter’s life is thrown into a state of chaos when her boyfriend is accused of rape by a young woman. Who’s tell

Who are the cast members of Guilty?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Guilty:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Nanki Dutta Kiara Advani Kabir Singh | Good Newwz | M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Tanu Akansha Ranjan *Debuting in Guilty* Vijay Pratap Singh Gurfateh Singh Pirzada I Am Alone, So Are You… | Friends In Law | Bewajah Ashrut Ashrut Jain M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story | Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela | Mulk TBA Taher Shabbir Fan | Naam Shabana | Bypass Road TBA Dalip Tahil Bhaag Milkha Bhaag | Ra.One | Gandhi TBA Gopal Dutt In Your Name | AIB: Honest Engineering | Samrat & Co.

Will an English dub be available upon release?

Typically when Netflix releases a non-English Original it arrives with an English-dub for audiences who don’t like subtitles.

The film has been filmed in Hindi, so the Hindi dub with English subtitles will be available to subscribers.

What is the run time of Guilty?

Thanks to IMDb we know that the run time is 110 minutes.

When and where was Guilty filmed?

Filming took place sometime between March and August of 2019.

Only two cities were used for filming, that being Mumbai and New Delhi, respectively.

Are you looking forward to watching Guilty? Let us know in the comments below!