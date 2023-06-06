‘The 50th Law’ 50 Cent Book Adaptation in Development at Netflix

A television series adaptation of 50 Cent’s book The 50th Law is currently in active development at Netflix. Here’s everything we know so far.

The 50th Law is an upcoming Netflix Original drama series based on the book of the same name by rap artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and author Robert Greene. Jackson is an executive producer on the series, alongside Kenya Barris, the creator, and producer of the Power franchise and Black-Ish. Hale Rothstein, who produced Black-Ish with Barris is also an executive producer.

Kenya Barris previously had an exclusive output deal with Netflix, which expired in 2021.

What is the plot of The 50th Law?

The synopsis for The 50th Law has been sourced from Variety;

A semi-autobiographical account detailing 50 Cent’s rise as both a young urban hustler and as an up-and-coming musician with lessons and anecdotes from historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Sun Tzu, Socrates, Napoleon, Malcolm X and James Baldwin.

Who are the cast members of The 50th Law?

At the time of writing, there are no cast members announced for The 5oth Law.

What is the production status of The 50th Law?

Official Production Status: Active Development (Last Updated: 06/06/2023)

The series is still in early development and it’s currently unknown how far away the production is from pre-production.

At the very least we know that the series will be produced through Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television.

When is The 50th Law coming to Netflix?

Netflix has yet to reveal an official release date for The 50th Law, and it will be an extremely long length of time before we do learn the release date.

Assuming filming starts within the next several months, we could be lucky to see the series on Netflix before the end of 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching The 50th Law on Netflix?