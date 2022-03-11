‘The Adam Project’ Soundtrack: List of Every Song Featured

The Adam Project is out and with it comes an eclectic mix of music that makes it an impressive soundtrack. Below, we’ll break down every song you heard throughout The Adam Project.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana, the new sci-fi action movie sees Reynolds character Adam transported back in time to team up with his younger self to help save the future.

The movie is available now on Netflix as of March 11th, 2022.

Who composed the score for The Adam Project?

Rob Simonsen produced the original soundtrack for The Adam Project. The talented musician has produced the score to numerous well-known movies over the years including the recently released Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Star Girl for Disney, The Way Back starring Ben Affleck and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.

SlashFilm first revealed the title track for The Adam Project on March 3rd.

On the official score, Shawn Levy told them:

“I have admired Rob’s music for a long time, and I’ve been waiting for the right story to collaborate on. With THE ADAM PROJECT, Rob and I started off with a concept for the score, one that we felt would be largely electronic and subversive of expectations. The more we lived with the footage, however, the more we listened to our movie, which led to a revelation of what the score should be.”

According to Simonsen, he wanted to emulate a “classic 80’s film score vibe” with the project also describing it as “Ablim-esque”.

The music is produced and released by Sony Music Soundtracks and has been uploaded to all platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Tidal, and iTunes.

26 original songs for the movie were released in total including:

The Adam Project

Hallway

Make Good Choices

Forest

Hawking, Zip It

Plan A

You Can Be A Real Jerk

Who’s This?

Tell Him

Find Him

Ouchie with the Face

Look Up

I Found You

Echo of This One

They Found Us

Plan

Laura

Punch That Sh*t

Is This Time Travel?

He Doesn’t Need Perfect

Butternut Sippy Cup

Take Your Son to Work Day

Supper Time, Spanky

You Never Understood the Science

Catch

I Found You Again

Full Song List for The Adam Project

Beyond the original score for The Adam Project, there are also numerous other songs you may know. Let’s break them down:

Gimme Some Lovin – The Spencer Davis Group

Let My Love Open The Door – Pete Townsend

Time After Time – Neil Archer

Let It Be – Matt Berninger

Good Times Bad Times – Led Zeppelin

2-Part Inventions, BWV 772-786. No. 6 in E Major BWV 777 – Vladamir Feltsman

40 Years Young – Muzak Orchestra

Foreplay / Long Time – Boston

What was your favorite track featured in Netflix’s The Adam Project? Let us know in the comments down below.