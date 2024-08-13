Netflix Previews New Animated Kids Series and Movies Coming in Fall 2024

Netflix has just previewed its upcoming slate of animated pre-school and kids’ animation titles, scheduled to arrive in the final few months of 2024 and the first few months of 2025.

Through new looks, date announcements, and title reveals, this is one of several Fall 2024 previews

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

New and Returning Kids & Pre-school Series Coming in Fall 2024

CoComelon Lane: The Nursery Rhyme Musical – August 19th

– August 19th Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2 – September 9th The second season of the animated series from Mattel sees Coop, Spark, Mac, Brights, Axle, and Sidecar buckling up for all-new thrills.

– September 9th

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist – October 3rd A new animated special based on the DreamWorks Animation movie. Timed to release just ahead of Halloween.

– October 3rd Mighty MonsterWheelies – October 14th From DreamWorks Television, this new series sees your favorite monsters from the Universal back library converted into monster trucks. Again, arriving just in time for Halloween.

– October 14th Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 – October 17th

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase – November 1st 8-episode series from Mattel Television. “Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase brings to life fun-filled adventures and the bond between Malibu, Brooklyn, and friends like never before.”

– November 1st Wonderoos: Season 2 – November 18th

– November 18th Pokémon Horizons: The Series, Part 4 – November 22nd

– November 22nd The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 – December 2nd

– December 2nd The Dragon Prince: Season 7 – December 19th The newest (and maybe final) season of The Dragon Prince concluding the Mystery of Aaravos saga.

– December 19th

Our Oceans – Fall 2024 Nature documentary mini-series that explores all the nature and life that the Oceans around the world have to offer.

– Fall 2024

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld – Winter 2024 Echo Wu is behind this new animated action series about “a Chinese-American teen living in a small Texas town who finds out a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s been working her whole life to repress.”

– Winter 2024

New Kids Animation Movies Coming in Fall 2024

Spellbound – November 22nd

– November 22nd That Christmas – December 6th

In addition to the above slate of new movies and series, Netflix has two ongoing podcasts including Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr. and Popcorn Brainstorm! Jokes & Trivia for Kids. The latter will be dropping new episodes throughout the Fall featuring companion episodes to Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, Spellbound, and The Dragon Prince.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this Fall/Winter from this lineup of new kids titles? Let us know in the comments down below.