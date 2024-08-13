Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix Previews New Animated Kids Series and Movies Coming in Fall 2024

This fall will see the returns of The Dragon Prince for season 7 and the second season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

·

Netflix Kids Fall Winter 2024 Preview New Movies Series

Pictures: Netflix

Netflix has just previewed its upcoming slate of animated pre-school and kids’ animation titles, scheduled to arrive in the final few months of 2024 and the first few months of 2025. 

Through new looks, date announcements, and title reveals, this is one of several Fall 2024 previews we’re currently assembling here at What’s on Netflix. The other one being published so far is our look at the new movies coming up, plus a deep dive into the Christmas slate, too. 

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

New and Returning Kids & Pre-school Series Coming in Fall 2024

  • CoComelon Lane: The Nursery Rhyme Musical – August 19th
  • Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2 – September 9th
    • The second season of the animated series from Mattel sees Coop, Spark, Mac, Brights, Axle, and Sidecar buckling up for all-new thrills. 
The Bad Guys Haunted Heist

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist. Michael Godere as Wolf in The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

  • The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist – October 3rd
    • A new animated special based on the DreamWorks Animation movie. Timed to release just ahead of Halloween. 
  • Mighty MonsterWheelies – October 14th
    • From DreamWorks Television, this new series sees your favorite monsters from the Universal back library converted into monster trucks. Again, arriving just in time for Halloween.
  • Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 – October 17th
Barbie Mysteries The Great Horse Chase November 2024

Picture: Mattel Television

  • Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase – November 1st
    • 8-episode series from Mattel Television. “Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase brings to life fun-filled adventures and the bond between Malibu, Brooklyn, and friends like never before.”
  • Wonderoos: Season 2 – November 18th
  • Pokémon Horizons: The Series, Part 4 – November 22nd
  • The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 – December 2nd
  • The Dragon Prince: Season 7 – December 19th
    • The newest (and maybe final) season of The Dragon Prince concluding the Mystery of Aaravos saga. 

  • Our Oceans – Fall 2024
    • Nature documentary mini-series that explores all the nature and life that the Oceans around the world have to offer.
Jentry Chau Vs The Underworld

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld. Ali Wong as Jentry Chau in Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2024

  • Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld – Winter 2024
    • Echo Wu is behind this new animated action series about “a Chinese-American teen living in a small Texas town who finds out a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s been working her whole life to repress.” 

New Kids Animation Movies Coming in Fall 2024

  • Spellbound – November 22nd
  • That Christmas – December 6th

In addition to the above slate of new movies and series, Netflix has two ongoing podcasts including Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr. and Popcorn Brainstorm! Jokes & Trivia for Kids. The latter will be dropping new episodes throughout the Fall featuring companion episodes to Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, Spellbound, and The Dragon Prince.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this Fall/Winter from this lineup of new kids titles? Let us know in the comments down below. 

