‘Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’ Season 2 Coming in October 2024

Leaving us with more questions than answers, Chaos Theory will have plenty to answer in its second season. Here’s everything we know about the second season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory on Netflix, which is confirmed to return to our screens in October 2024.

Camp Cretaceous ended in 2022 after five seasons and an interactive special. However, the adventures of the Nublar Six continued with the recent release of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, developed by DreamWorks Animation Television and Amblin Entertainment.

Set six years after the events of Camp Cretaceous, the Nublar Six (albeit without the return of Jenna Ortega, sadly) are known worldwide and are trying to move on with their lives. But after the death of Brooklyn and the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, the remaining members of the Nublar Six find themselves in grave danger.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2 renewal status

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 24/05/2024)

Given the success of Camp Cretaceous and the enormity of the Jurassic World franchise when Chaos Theory was ordered, it was always going to be unlikely that it was one and done for Chaos Theory.

Thankfully, during an animation blowout, Netflix confirmed that season 2 of the show would be returning sometime in Fall 2024.

In addition, Netflix released two new screenshots for the upcoming second season:

When is Jurassic World: Chaos Theory coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that the second season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is coming to the streaming service on October 17th, 2024.

The official YouTube channel for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory dropped a teaser trailer on July 28th, 2024.

What to Expect from Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Brooklyn is alive!

All season, we were led to believe that the Allosaurus had killed Brooklyn. Even Mateo, who thought he was only transporting the dinosaur, believed that Brooklyn had died in the attack.

In a shocking twist, it was revealed that Ronnie, Darius’ former boss at the DPW, has been secretly communicating with Brooklyn. Along with revealing Brooklyn being alive, it’s revealed that she lost her left hand in the attack. How she survived remains unclear, but we’d expect to see a flashback of how she survived the Allosaurus attack in season 2.

What has Brooklyn been up to since the attack?

Likely realizing her life was in danger, Brooklyn has been radio silent with all members of the Nublar Six. Thanks to everyone believing her to be dead, enemies and loved ones included, this gave Brooklyn the freedom and opportunity to continue whatever she’s been investigating.

It is unclear whether Brooklyn tried to deter Ben on Dark Jurassic, but at the very least, she has not been in contact with any of her friends.

The second season should also reveal why she is involved with Kenji’s father, as it is improbable that she was attempting to purchase a dinosaur.

Where is the boat going?

With the group stowing away on board the ship, they are on a one-way trip to extreme danger. The boat’s destination is unknown, but it wouldn’t surprise us if the dinosaurs on board the ship were due to be sold off at a black market auction, just like the Lockwood Manor Auction from JW: Fallen Kingdom.

Considering that the story takes place directly before the events of JW: Dominion, we can see the group bound for Malta, where some scenes in Dominion took place.

Who is The Handler? Who is her boss?

An iconic new villain has been made in the form of “The Handler.” Several people were killed thanks to her actions, but her main target, the members of the Nublar Six, just barely evaded harm. With her Atrociraptors injured, she begrudgingly left the Nublar Six alone so she could retreat before the authorities arrived.

The Handler’s Atrociraptors are the same as those in JW: Dominion, so how Soyona Santos becomes their owner remains unclear. At the very least, the raptors will recover.

What are they doing to the dinosaurs?

Considering dinosaurs’ destructive nature, many were shown to follow orders or to be incredibly docile. In the second season, we expect to learn more about the extent of experimentation on dinosaurs.

