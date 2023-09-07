The Best Episodes of Black Mirror Ranked on IMDb

Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker’s incredible anthology series has been entertaining, and terrifying audiences for the past twelve years, several of which have been exclusive to Netflix. With 27 episodes available to stream on Netflix, there’s an episode for everyone, however, we’ve put together a list of the the best episodes of Black Mirror as ranked by the users of IMDb.

In the instance where an episode of Black Mirror ranked the same, the tiebreaker is determined by the number of votes from IMDb users.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



Here are the top ten episodes of Black Mirror as ranked by IMDb:

10. Playtest

Directed By: Dan Trachtenberg

Written By: Charlie Brooker | Cast: Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Wunmi Mosaku, Ken Yamamura, Elizabeth Moynihan

Runtime: | Season: 3 | Episode: 2

IMDb Rating: 8.1 | IMDb Votes: 51800

Charlie Brooker has an incredible perception when writing episodes of television based on the dangers of technology. In the years since Playtest was released, there’s been a significant increase in the development of augmented and virtual reality technology. However, we’re yet to see the same strides made around technology using neural pathways.

A great episode to kickstart the list, does the inclusion of Playtest surprise any fans of Black Mirror?

Episode Synopsis

“An American traveler short on cash signs up to test a revolutionary new gaming system, but soon can’t tell where the hot game ends and reality begins.”

9. USS Callister

Directed By: Toby Haynes

Written By: Charlie Brooker | Cast: Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, Billy Magnussen

Runtime: 76 Minutes | Season: 4 | Episode: 1

IMDb Rating: 8.3 | IMDb Votes: 58000

One of many fascinating deep dives into what it means to be “alive” and the power technology, the USS Callister was a great episode to launch the fourth season of Black Mirror. Few episodes receive as many requests for a sequel as USS Callister, and it certainly would be the most suitable candidate for a second episode.

Episode Synopsis

“Capt. Robert Daly presides over his crew with wisdom and courage. But a new recruit will soon discover nothing on this spaceship is what it seems.”

8. Nosedive

Directed By: Joe Wright

Written By: Rashida Jones, Michael Schur, Charlie Brooker | Cast: Bryce Dallas-Howard, Alice Eve, Cherry Jones, James Norton, Alan Ritchson

Runtime: 63 Minutes | Season: 3 | Episode: 1

IMDb Rating: 8.3 | IMDb Votes: 62156

Once again, Black Mirror is ahead of its time with its critique of the value society places on social media and social influencers. A stark warning for the future of social media, we’re only one update away from living in the reality close to Nosedive.

Episode Synopsis

“A woman desperate to boost her social media score hits the jackpot when she’s invited to a swanky wedding, but the trip doesn’t go as planned.”

7. Shut Up and Dance

Directed By: James Watkins

Written By: William Bridges, Charlie Brooker | Cast: Alex Lawther, Jerome Flynn, Susannah Doyle, Frankie Wilson, Jimmy Roye-Dunne

Runtime: 52 Minutes | Season: 3 | Episode: 3

IMDb Rating: 8.4 | IMDb Votes: 54791

To our surprise, Shut Up and Dance isn’t ranked higher by the users of IMDb. The episode has one of the darkest plot twists of the series and left audiences with their jaws on the floor. Superb acting from Alex Lawther made the experience that much more gut-wrenching.

“When withdrawn Kenny stumbles headlong into an online trap, he is quickly forced into an uneasy alliance with shifty Hector, both at the mercy of persons unknown.”

6. Hated in the Nation

Directed By: James Hawes

Written By: Charlie Brooker | Cast: Kelly Macdonald, Faya Marsay, Benedict Wong, Jonas Karlsson, Joe Armstrong

Runtime: 89 Minutes | Season: 3 | Episode: 6

IMDb Rating: 8.5 | IMDb Votes: 46402

One story we hope doesn’t come to fruition in our world, Hated in the Nation helps explore the idea of the power of social media and surveillance and the danger it poses when wielded in the wrong hands.

Technology is evolving at a rapid rate, and as each year passes the technology posed by Hated in the Nation gets closer and closer.

Episode Synopsis

“In near-future London, police detective Karin Parke, and her tech-savvy sidekick Blue, investigate a string of mysterious deaths with a sinister link to social media.”

5. The Entire History of You

Directed By: Brian Welsh

Written By: Charlie Brooker | Cast: Toby Kebbell, Jodie Whittaker, Tom Cullen, Amy Beth Hayes, Rebekah Staton

Runtime: 49 Minutes | Season: 1 | Episode: 3

IMDb Rating: 8.5 | IMDb Votes: 62598

There are millions of people in this world who would love to access all of their memories on demand. The Entire History of You explores the darker side of the concept and the impact it can have on a person’s mental health and their relationships.

The Entire History of You set the tone for Black Mirror going forward for episodes that explored the deepest and darkest takes on technology.

Episode Synopsis

“In the near future, everyone has access to a memory implant that records everything they do, see and hear. You need never forget a face again – but is that always a good thing?.”

4. San Junipero

Directed By: Owen Harris

Written By: Charlie Brooker | Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mackenzie Davis, Denise Burse, Raymond McAnakky, Gavin Stenhouse

Runtime: 61 Minutes | Season: 3 | Episode: 4

IMDb Rating: 8.5 | IMDb Votes: 64907

It’s quite a shock that San Junipero didn’t make it into the top 3 episodes of Black Mirror. Just like White Christmas and Shut Up and Dance, San Junipero is often cited as some of the best the series has to offer audiences.

Amidst the dark and somewhat depressing, San Junipero stands tall as one of the happiest episodes of the entire series. Offering a thought-provoking concept on the meaning of death and the afterlife, it makes a person wonder if such technology is achievable in our lifetime.

Episode Synopsis

“When Yorkie and Kelly visit San Junipero, a fun-loving beach town full of surf, sun, and sex, their lives are changed.”

3. Black Museum

Directed By: Colin McCarthy

Written By: Charlie Brooker, Penn Jillette | Cast: Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright, Daniel Lapaine, Aldis Hodge, Alexandra Roach

Runtime: 69 Minutes | Season: 4 | Episode: 6

IMDb Rating: 8.6 | IMDb Votes: 48495

Everyone loves an easter egg, and Black Museum gave them by the bucket load and more with all of the incredible references to the past four seasons of Black Mirror. By the end of the fourth season it was unclear what the future held for Black Mirror, but had it been the series finale, it would have been a worthy end to Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology.

Episode Synopsis

“A woman enters the Black Museum, where the proprietor tells his stories relating to the artifacts.”

2. Hang the DJ

Directed By: Timothy Van Patten

Written By: Charlie Brooker | Cast: Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole, Gina Bramhill, George Blagden, Gwyneth Keyworth

Runtime: 51 Minutes | Season: 4 | Episode: 4

IMDb Rating: 8.7 | IMDb Votes: 58372

An extremely creative take on modern dating, Charlie Brooker once again sees the writing on the wall as several years later the reliance on dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble dominate the dating scene. We’re yet to see a dating app as sophisticated as Coach but is it only a matter of time before we see something like it?

Episode Synopsis

“Paired up by a dating program that puts an expiration date on all relationships, Frank and Amy soon begin to question the system’s logic.”

1. White Christmas

Directed By: Carl Tibbetts

Written By: Charlie Brooker | Cast: Jon Hamm, Rafe Spall, Oona Chaplin, Natalia Tena, Janet Montgomery

Runtime: 73 Minutes | Season: 2 | Episode: 4

IMDb Rating: 9.1 | IMDb Votes: 65840

The top episode as ranked by the users of IMDb is the one that arguably makes the most sense. On online forums and subreddits where discussions about the best episodes of Black Mirror often take place, the consensus is that White Christmas is the best episode.

It’s not hard to see why White Christmas takes the top spot, great acting, incredibly written

White Christmas is worth multiple viewings

Episode Synopsis

“Three interconnected tales of technology run amok during the Christmas season are told by two men at a remote outpost in a frozen wilderness.”

What is your favorite episode of Black Mirror? Let us know in the comments below!