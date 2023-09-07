New Shows Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023

It’s time for another preview of what new shows will be released on Netflix throughout the remainder of 2023. Below, we’ll review all the confirmed returning and debut shows set to hit the service.

We’ve got a couple of other Fall 2023 previews for your reading pleasure, including looking through some of the documentaries and all the movies on the way. We’ve also done separate previews for new anime on Netflix and new K-dramas coming up for the rest of the year too.

Please note: In lieu of Netflix not providing a list like they’ve done for the Fall 2023 movies list, this list comprises all currently confirmed titles, and we’ll also add a few to speculate. Release dates are subject to change. This list does not represent every show coming in Fall 2023 but rather a selection.

Virgin River (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: September 7th (and additional episodes on November 30th)

Fan-favorite Virgin River returns for a highly anticipated fifth season throughout the Fall. Per Netflix, they promise “new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town.”

In addition to the ten episodes dropping in early September, Netflix has lined up two holiday-themed episodes that’ll drop just in time for the holiday season.

Top Boy (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: September 7th

After getting a stunning reboot at Netflix with the help of Drake, of all people, Top Boy will be coming to a close with the new upcoming season.

What can you expect in the final season:

“Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire. Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?”

Miseducation

Coming to Netflix: September 15th

New from Netflix in South Africa, this new teen-drama series follows a wannabe influencer who has just suffered a public humiliation and to combat it, she enrolls at the only university that will accept her in the hopes of getting her social status back.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Coming to Netflix: September 28th

Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation are producing this brand new spin-off animated series to the main Castlevania series, which remains one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed animated titles.

Set in France during the height of the French Revolution in the late 1700s, the series revolves around Richter Belmont joining the resistance to go face-to-face with a Vampire Messiah.

Everything Now

Coming to Netflix: October 5th

Coming from the same production company as The Crown and Who is Erin Carter comes a new comedy-drama that should be a good replacement for those going through Sex Education withdrawals by early October.

The plot revolves around 17-year-old Londoner Mia Polanco, who is released from hospital after battling anorexia and into the dreaded world of sixth form. Determined to live life to the fullest, she creates a bucket list.

The series was previously called The Fuck-It Bucket during development and stars Sophie Wilde and Stephen Fry.

The Fall of the House of Usher (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: October 12th

Leading Netflix’s horror slate for Halloween is the final series from Mike Flanagan from his comprehensive deal with Netflix.

Featuring lots of familiar faces from his previous works (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) and some new ones, the series adapts the works of Edgar Allan Poe, telling the story of siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. That’s all threatened when past secrets come to light.

While this is the end of Flanagan’s work coming to Netflix on an annual basis, with any luck, we’ll see his future endeavors return to the streamer.

Bodies

Coming to Netflix: October 19th

This new limited series comes from the same production company as Netflix’s Obsession, Curfew, and The Pursuit of Love. This is easily one of our most anticipated new releases for the Fall and our pick of the one to watch.

The sci-fi thriller, based on the comic book, follows four detectives who are all investigating the same murder but all originate from different time periods. Stephen Graham, Natalie Dew, and Tim Downie headline the cast.

We’ve got more on Netflix’s upcoming series Bodies in our expanded preview of the new show.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Coming to Netflix: October 19th

One of the new video game adaptations coming to Netflix this Fall is Captain Laserhawk described as a love letter from the 90s that takes some of Ubisoft’s biggest IP and remixes it. It comes from Adi Shankar, best known for working on Netflix’s Castlevania series.

We should have plenty more coverage of Captain Laserhawk in the weeks to come, with some exclusive interviews with some of the team behind the show. Stay tuned.

Neon

Coming to Netflix: October 19th

This new eight-episode drama music series follows three friends as they hustle their way to making it big in the world of reggaeton. Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor lead the cast.

Creature

Coming to Netflix: October 20th

New from Turkey, Çağan Irmak is best known for the likes of Çemberimde Gül Oya and Asmali Konak and is behind this new historical sci-fi mystery series.

Set during the final era of the Ottoman Empire, we follow two medical professionals teaming up for a forbidden experiment.

Tore

Coming to Netflix: October 27th

New from Sweden is this coming-of-age series about a 27-year-old from William Spetz.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When 27-year-old Tore loses the most important person in his life in a garbage truck accident, he does everything he can to suppress his grief. During the days, he continues to work at his father’s funeral home as if nothing has happened and starts flirting with the new florist Erik. At night, he establishes himself on a party boat in the city and experiences alcohol, sex and drugs for the first time. A new and beautiful, but risky, world suddenly opens up to Tore, but his best friend Linn and the colleagues at the funeral home quickly start to worry that Tore is about to lose his footing in his desperate attempts to escape reality.”

Cigarette Girl

Coming to Netflix: November 1st

Coming out of Indonesia is a new historical drama based on the novel by Ratih Kumala.`

“Amid the evocative blend of flavorful spices to create the perfect kretek cigarette, two souls embark on an epic romance set in 1960s Indonesia.”

All The Light We Cannot See (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: November 2nd

Another personal highlight of mine coming up is All The Light We Cannot See, a WW2 period drama movie that employs an all-star cast with some superb writing and directing talent, too.

Premiering first at the Toronto Film Festival, the series follows a young blind girl with her fate entwined with a German soldier.

Among the incredible cast referenced are Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo, Louis Hofmann, and Lars Eidinger. Newcomer Aria Mia Loberti plays the lead role of Marie-Laure.

Blue Eye Samurai

Coming to Netflix: November 3rd (subject to change)

This exciting new animated series comes from director Jane Wu and writers Michael Green and Amber Noizumi. The stylish adult-animated series follows a mixed-race master of the sword currently in hiding while seeking revenge in Edo-period Japan.

Amongst the voice cast assembled for the series includes Darren Barnet, Randall Park, Brenda Song, Maya Erskine, and Christine Ko.

At the Moment

Coming to Netflix: November 10th

New Taiwanese romantic drama series. The anthology series, comprised of ten episodes, each showcases an unexpected love story set against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: November 17th

The Scott Pilgrim movies based on the comics have become cult classics. They will get an animated remix exclusively on Netflix alongside the full cast of those original movies returning to voice.

Much like the source material, the new series revolves around Scott Pilgrim, who meets the girl of his dreams, but to date her, he must first defeat her ex-boyfriends (and girlfriends) in big battles.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Coming to Netflix: November 22nd

Squid Game remains one of the biggest titles in Netflix history, and it seemed only right that the streamer would try and exploit it further. That’s the case over Thanksgiving with the launch of a reality series that’s based on the series (a little too much if the news reports from the production are to be believed!).

Love Like a K-Drama (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: November 28th

On the reality front from international territories, Love Like A K-Drama will be interesting to see in practice. The Japanese series hopes to make some of its contestants fall in love by placing them in a K-drama scenario/setup.

Obliterated (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: November 30th

From the creators of Cobra Kai comes a new action-comedy series that’s set in Sin City itself, Las Vegas. The series tracks an elite special forces team looking into a deadly terrorist network that’s looking to blow up Las Vegas.

The cast for the series includes Lori Petty, David Costabile, Virginia Madsen, C. Thomas Howell and Shelley Hennig.

Yu Yu Hakusho

Coming to Netflix: December 14th

Hoping to continue a good run of anime to live-action adaptations will be this new Japanese fantasy series based on the manga and the popular anime.

“A delinquent teenager is killed and gets resurrected to serve as an investigator of the supernatural.”

Gyeongseong Creature

Coming to Netflix: December 22nd

OK, we did say K-dramas would be covered separately but we had to include Gyeongseong Creature on this list because it falls a little outside of that purview because of its horror nature.

Set in the spring of 1945, the series is during a grim era of bitter darkness and is about a young man and woman struggling for survival while fighting monsters born out of human greed.

Pokémon Concierge

Coming to Netflix: December 28th

Bringing the classic card-collecting game into the world of stop-motion animation, Pokémon Concierge takes place at the Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which adorable guest will the new concierge Haru befriend and help first?

Berlin (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: December TBD (expected to be December 29th)

It’s been a few years since Money Heist was on our screens, and while we’ve had the Korean spin-off to watch (or not, if the stats are anything to go by), we’ve been itching to get back into the world that Alex Pina established.

That will be happening come the end of the year with a new prequel spin-off series focusing on the character of Berlin, played excellently by Pedro Alonso. You’ll be following Berlin and his masterful gang, who gathers in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever.

Exploding Kittens (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Fall 2023 TBD

Serving as a tie-in to the fun card game (and Netflix mobile game release) will be a new adult-animated series about God and the Devil, who are sent to Earth in the bodies of chunky house cats.

The new series is a collaboration between Bandera Entertainment, Jam Filled Entertainment, and Chernin Entertainment. It’ll feature the vocal talents of Tom Ellis, Lucy Liu, Mark Proksch, and Ally Maki.

Griselda (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Fall 2023 TBD

Sofia Vergara in recent years is best known for her role in the ABC comedy series Modern Family but will be switching to high-profile drama with this brand new limited series that comes from some of the team behind Narcos.

Vergara will play the role of drug kingpin Griselda Blanco, a devoted mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

The Vince Staples Show (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Fall 2023 TBD

This new comedy is loosely based on the life of the American rapper, singer and actor who will be playing himself.

Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams serve as showrunners on the series that was filmed in Long Beach, California, in the early months of 2023.

The Crown (Season 6)

Coming to Netflix: Fall 2023 TBD

The Crown has been one of Netflix’s biggest and most important shows in its history and will be coming to a close with its forthcoming sixth and final season that brings the story of the Royal Family into the 2000s.

More Series Confirmed to Come to Netflix in Fall 2023

Tahir’s House – Middle-Eastern comedy series – September 6th

Selling the OC (Season 2) – Reality series – September 8th

– Reality series – September 8th Surviving Summer (Season 2) – Australian teen drama series – September 15th

Thursday’s Widows – Mexican thriller series – September 14th

– Mexican thriller series – September 14th The Club (Season 2) – Turkish drama – September 15th

– Turkish drama – September 15th Hard Broken – Arabic language drama – September 20th

– Arabic language drama – September 20th Sex Education (Season 3) – British comedy – September 21st

– British comedy – September 21st Love is Blind – Reality series – September 22nd

– Reality series – September 22nd Lupin (Part 3) – French drama – October 5th

– French drama – October 5th Elite (Season 7) – Spanish teen drama – October 20th

– Spanish teen drama – October 20th Ferry: The Series – Dutch crime drama – November 3rd

– Dutch crime drama – November 3rd Big Mouth (Season 7) – Animated sitcom – Fall 2023 TBD

– Animated sitcom – Fall 2023 TBD Surviving Paradise – Reality series – Fall 2023 TBD

– Reality series – Fall 2023 TBD Sweet Home (Season 2) – Korean drama – Fall 2023 TBD

– Korean drama – Fall 2023 TBD YOH’ Christmas (Season 1) – South African drama – Fall 2023 TBD

Speculation For Fall 2023 Series

There are a few series Netflix has yet to officially date but have been rumored or suggested to be coming in Fall 2023.

Bridgerton (Season 3)

Ripley (Season 1)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)

Keep an eye out on What’s on Netflix in the coming weeks, where we’ll preview Netflix’s 2024 slate of upcoming series. Highlights on that list will include 3 Body Problem (scheduled for release in January 2024) and Avatar: The Last Airbender, among many other titles.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in Fall 2023? Let us know in the comments.