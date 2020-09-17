‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’ is Coming to Netflix in November 2020

Halloween hasn’t even arrived yet but its already beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Netflix. There’s a whole heap of fantastic new Christmas Originals headed your way, but one of the most exciting of all is the anticipated sequel to Netflix’s smash-hit 2018 movie The Christmas Chronicles with The Christmas Chronicles 2, coming in November 2020.
The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an upcoming Netflix Original Christmas movie written and directed by Chris Columbus. This will be the first feature in five years that Columbus has directed, his last being 2015s Pixels. In total Columbus has directed three Christmas movies, the other two were the beloved 90s classics Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
Real life-couple Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn will be reprising their roles as Santa and Mrs. Clause, respectively. We’ve also learned that Hawn will be taking a more active role in The Christmas Chronicles, allowing her character to share in the spotlight of her jolly husband.
When is The Christmas Chronicles 2 coming to Netflix?
Through various social media accounts, Netflix confirmed that The Christmas Chronicles 2 will be available to stream globally on Wednesday, 25th of November, 2020.
It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due.
Kurt Russell & @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2, only on Netflix 25 November. pic.twitter.com/wKAzAVoQBF
What is the plot of The Christmas Chronicles 2?
The synopsis for The Christmas Chronicles 2 has been provided by Netflix:
Kate Pierce who is now a cynical teenager is unexpectedly reunited with Santa Clause when a mysterious troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas forever.
Who are the cast members of The Christmas Chronicles 2?
Many cast members featured in the first Christmas Chronicles movie will be returning for the sequel.
|Role
|Cast Member
|Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
|Teddy
|Judah Lewis
|The Babysitter: Killer Queen | Demolition | I See You
|Santa Claus
|Kurt Russel
|The Hateful Eight | Escape from L.A. | Executive Decision
|Mrs. Claus
|Goldie Hawn
|Overboard | The First Wives Club | Everyone Says I Love You
|Claire
|Kimberly Williams-Paisley
|Father of the Bride | According to Jim | Shade
|TBA
|Tyrese Gibson
|Fast & Furious | Baby Boy | Transformers
|Belsnickel
|Julian Dennison
|Hunt for the Wilderpeople | Deadpool 2 | Shopping
|Kate
|Darby Camp
|Big Little Lies | Benji | Grey’s ANatomy
|Susie
|Christy St. John
|Duels | I Ship It | The Amityville Terror
|Jack
|Jahzir Bruno
|Atlanta | The Oath
Are you looking forward to the release of The Christmas Chronicles 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!