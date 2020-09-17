‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’ is Coming to Netflix in November 2020

Halloween hasn’t even arrived yet but its already beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Netflix. There’s a whole heap of fantastic new Christmas Originals headed your way, but one of the most exciting of all is the anticipated sequel to Netflix’s smash-hit 2018 movie The Christmas Chronicles with The Christmas Chronicles 2, coming in November 2020.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an upcoming Netflix Original Christmas movie written and directed by Chris Columbus. This will be the first feature in five years that Columbus has directed, his last being 2015s Pixels. In total Columbus has directed three Christmas movies, the other two were the beloved 90s classics Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Real life-couple Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn will be reprising their roles as Santa and Mrs. Clause, respectively. We’ve also learned that Hawn will be taking a more active role in The Christmas Chronicles, allowing her character to share in the spotlight of her jolly husband.

When is The Christmas Chronicles 2 coming to Netflix?

Through various social media accounts, Netflix confirmed that The Christmas Chronicles 2 will be available to stream globally on Wednesday, 25th of November, 2020.

It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due. Kurt Russell & @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2, only on Netflix 25 November. pic.twitter.com/wKAzAVoQBF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 15, 2020

What is the plot of The Christmas Chronicles 2?

The synopsis for The Christmas Chronicles 2 has been provided by Netflix:

Kate Pierce who is now a cynical teenager is unexpectedly reunited with Santa Clause when a mysterious troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas forever.

Who are the cast members of The Christmas Chronicles 2?

Many cast members featured in the first Christmas Chronicles movie will be returning for the sequel.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Teddy Judah Lewis The Babysitter: Killer Queen | Demolition | I See You Santa Claus Kurt Russel The Hateful Eight | Escape from L.A. | Executive Decision Mrs. Claus Goldie Hawn Overboard | The First Wives Club | Everyone Says I Love You Claire Kimberly Williams-Paisley Father of the Bride | According to Jim | Shade TBA Tyrese Gibson Fast & Furious | Baby Boy | Transformers Belsnickel Julian Dennison Hunt for the Wilderpeople | Deadpool 2 | Shopping Kate Darby Camp Big Little Lies | Benji | Grey’s ANatomy Susie Christy St. John Duels | I Ship It | The Amityville Terror Jack Jahzir Bruno Atlanta | The Oath

Are you looking forward to the release of The Christmas Chronicles 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!