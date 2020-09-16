‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ Reportedly Coming to Netflix in November 2020

One of the many Christmas treats Netflix has lined up for you this year is the sequel to The Princess Switch which arrived on Netflix on November 16th, 2018. Now, two years later, the sequel is currently scheduled to arrive in November 2020. Here’s what we know.

As some of you may know, The Princess Switch resides within the Netflix Christmas universe which also includes A Christmas Prince which is a trilogy of movies.

Mike Rohl is returning to direct the sequel with Vanessa Hudgens of course returning to play her duel roles of Stacy De Novo and Lady Margaret.

Suanne Braun will return as Mrs. Donatelli and Mark Fleischmann is also set to return as Frank De Luca.

Lachlan Nieboer (known for Charlie Countrymen) is one of the few new additions to the cast we know about so far. He’s set to play the role of Antonio Rossi.

The sequel has replaced its composer, though. Alan Ari Lazar will stand in for Terry Frewer.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel:

“When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it’s up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans.”

The Princess Switch: Switched Again is currently set to release on Netflix globally on November 19th, 2020.

This release date isn’t necessarily final but is what is being reported by a Netflix tracking site in Brazil

The sequel was announced soon after the first arrived and began production in late 2019 with reports continuing throughout early 2020. IMDbPro reports the movie went into post-production on February 25th, 2020 having started filming on December 17th, 2019.

Filming for the sequel reportedly took place predominantly in Edinburgh, Scotland with other reports that some more filming took place down the road in Glasgow, Scotland too.





That’s all we know for know, we’ll keep this post updated as and when we learn more about The Princess Switch: Switched Again.