‘The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox’ Sports Docuseries Coming to Netflix

Down by 3-0, the Boston Red Sox thought the Curse of the Bambino would strike again, but what happened next was one of the greatest achievements in the team’s history. Relive the 2004 World Series as the Boston Red Sox snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Cardinals. The three-part documentary arrives in October 2024.

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox is an upcoming Netflix Original sports documentary series directed by Colin Barnicle. Meadowlark Media and Barnicle Brothers produce the series in association with the MLB. Colin and Nick Barnicle, John Skipper, Deirdre FentonHoward Bryant, Melody Shafir, Nick Davis, and Nick Trotta are executive producers.

Director Colin Barnicle had the following to say about the upcoming series:

“This series is not just about the 2004 ALCS. That’s the ending. As fans, we know what happened. I want them to know how it happened – how an organization changed with new ownership, how the team was built from the front office and how the clubhouse came together. It’s not a straight line from 86 years of losing to champions. Sometimes, it’s funny. Sometimes, it’s heart wrenching. There were considerable bumps along the way. But how those trials and tribulations defined the decision making and the chemistry of the team is how they were able to come back from three games down in the ALCS. It didn’t start with Game Four of the ALCS.”

When is The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox coming to Netflix?

With the release of the official trailer, we can confirm that The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox will be available on Netflix on October 23rd, 2024.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of 3 episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of 60 minutes.

What is The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox?

At the 2004 World Series, the Boston Red Sox achieved one of the greatest comebacks in baseball history. On the way to the World Series, they defeated their archrivals, the New York Yankees, and overcame a 3-0 deficit against the St Louis Cardinals in the final. Not only was the the comeback monumental, but it also ended an 86-year wait for a World Series win and ended the ‘Curse of the Bambino.’

Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports at Netflix, had the following to say;

“Our fans love that our sports series focus on the drama of sport and nothing was more dramatic than the 2004 Red Sox season, especially having witnessed their comeback from the bleachers during Game 7 against the Yankees. “We’re thrilled to partner with this iconic franchise to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the greatest sports comeback ever, while also looking forward to the team’s future with inside access to their 2024 campaign.”

There’s another Red Sox documentary on the way?

When it was first announced that Netflix would be working with the MLB and the Red Sox, it was confirmed that there would be two documentaries, the 2004 comeback story and a behind-the-scenes documentary on the Red Sox 2024 MLB season.

Are you looking forward to watching The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!