Taiwanese Fantasy Series ‘The Devil Punisher’ Coming to Netflix Weekly

Netflix will be distributing a new Taiwanese drama weekly starting from October 25th, 2020. Here’s what you need to know about the series.

The series will be carried as a Netflix Original globally (outside of Taiwan) and counts as an “Exclusive International Original”.

Taiwan Television will be airing the series weekly starting October 25th but seemingly then take a week to hit Netflix internationally.

To date, this is the first title Netflix has acquired from the network the series airs on with the majority of other Taiwanese titles coming from Public Television Service (in the case of On Children and A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities).

The series will be available in Mandarin audio but is not expected to be dubbed. Instead, a myriad of subtitle options will be available including English and Spanish.

Here’s the official synopsis provided by Netflix for the fantasy mystery romance series:

“A baker by day and demon fighter by night, a reincarnated deity must jog his amnesiac lover’s memory of their millennium-long romance.”

Jui-Chih Chiang serves as the director for the series who is previously known for Age of Rebellion and Endless Love.

Among the cast for the series includes:

Yu-Wei Shao

Bor Jeng Chen

Amanda Chou

Roy Chang

Dewi Chien

Ai-Chen Tan

In total, 20 episodes will make up season 1 which will be added from October 2020 through to March 2021.

We’ll update this post should Netflix release additional information.