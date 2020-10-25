‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Leaving Netflix in January 2021

January 2021 will mark the end of an era for Netflix as one of its biggest-ever first window rights deals comes to a complete close. Mary Poppins Returns is set to leave Netflix in January 2021 from Netflix in the United States and Canada.

As we’ve covered countless times before, Netflix managed to pick up every Disney theatrical release between 2016 and 2019 which included some huge titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, Star Wars, and Disney lineup.

Mary Poppins Returns was the final movie to come to Netflix as part of this deal. After its cinema release in the US & CA, it arrived on Netflix within the first window on July 9th, 2019.

The movie will leave Netflix in both the United States and Canada on January 9th, 2021.

What happens is that the movie remains on Netflix for exactly a year and a half. We are currently expecting the movie to return over the next decade, however.

The reboot of the classic musical starred Emily Blunt in the iconic role of Mary Poppins which picks up decades after her original visit to the children. Rob Marshall directed the long-awaited reboot.

The movie eventually went on to be nominated for four Oscars and is widely considered to be an excellent reboot especially when compared to other Disney reboots in the past couple of years which have received generally mixed reactions.

The penultimate removal from the Disney library that hit Netflix as part of the aforementioned deal is Ralph Breaks the Internet which will be leaving Netflix just before Christmas. Speaking of Christmas, Disney’s Christmas movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms departs in November 2020.

Once the deal with Disney expires, Netflix may have the opportunity to pick up a few first window deals in 2020 but it’ll likely have to rely more on its upcoming kids and family slate which has been growing considerably. Netflix intends to release 6 animated features yearly and is well on course to deliver on that front.

However, this does mark an end of an era particularly for Disney who now puts all of its IP (where it can) on Disney+.