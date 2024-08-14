Netflix News and Previews The Diplomat

‘The Diplomat’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix; Filmed Back-to-Back With Season 2

The third season is already close to wrapping too.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
The Diplomat Season 3 Renewed At Netflix

Picture: Netflix

Netflix has already pulled the trigger on season 3 of The Diplomat, What’s on Netflix has learned. Filming began over the summer and is ongoing as we speak, as it has been filmed back-to-back with season 2. 

As you may have just seen, The Diplomat is about to make its big return to Netflix on October 31st, with a slightly slimmed-down second season going from 8 episodes to 6. 

Season 2 notably sees the return of big-name hitters such as Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, alongside Allison Janney joining the cast for season 2 as Vice President Grace Penn.

The Diplomat Season 2 First Look

The Diplomat. Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 201 of The Diplomat. Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2024

Filming on The Diplomat season 2 picked up in December 2023 after starting earlier that year. As you may remember, US productions, such as The Diplomat, were paused because of the disruptions caused by the dual Hollywood strikes. 

According to one source, filming for season 3 has been ongoing since June 2024 in the United Kingdom, with a wrap date scheduled for sometime in September. Given this early renewal, we highly suspect we’ll get the next episode batch in 2025. 

We don’t have much information about the plot for the forthcoming third season. Debora Cahn continues showrunning duties heading into season 3, and we’ve heard that Celia Imrie is expected to play a bigger role in the third season, reprising her role of Margaret Roylin. 

What’s on Netflix reached out to multiple contacts on August 9th for comments and has still yet to hear back from them. 

Are you excited for season 3 of The Diplomat? Let us know in the comments.

More on The Diplomat


All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'Heels' Seasons 1-2 Headed to Netflix in September 2024 and a Season 3 Revival Is Still Possible Article Teaser Photo

'Heels' Seasons 1-2 Headed to Netflix in September 2024 and a Season 3 Revival Is Still Possible
'Outer Banks' Season 4 Episode Titles Tease What To Expect From New Season Article Teaser Photo

'Outer Banks' Season 4 Episode Titles Tease What To Expect From New Season
'The Gentlemen' Season 2 Renewed at Netflix With Filming to Begin in 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'The Gentlemen' Season 2 Renewed at Netflix With Filming to Begin in 2025
'The Royals' Netflix Indian Rom-Com Series: Cast Announced and What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'The Royals' Netflix Indian Rom-Com Series: Cast Announced and What We Know So Far

Recommended

‘The Diplomat’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date Confirmed & Everything We Know Article Photo Teaser

‘The Diplomat’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date Confirmed & Everything We Know

‘Trigger Warning’ Starring Jessica Alba Sets June 2024 Netflix Release Article Photo Teaser

‘Trigger Warning’ Starring Jessica Alba Sets June 2024 Netflix Release

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix Article Photo Teaser

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Interview with ‘Trigger Warning’ Composer Enis Rotthoff Article Photo Teaser

Interview with ‘Trigger Warning’ Composer Enis Rotthoff

Trigger Warning Review – Netflix’s Jessica Alba Action Thriller Disappoints Article Photo Teaser

Trigger Warning Review – Netflix’s Jessica Alba Action Thriller Disappoints

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024 Article Photo Teaser

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Netflix Kids Fall Winter 2024 Preview New Movies Series

New Animated Kids Series and Movies Coming to Netflix in Fall 2024

First Look Whats Coming To Netflix In September 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2024