‘The Diplomat’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix; Filmed Back-to-Back With Season 2

Netflix has already pulled the trigger on season 3 of The Diplomat, What’s on Netflix has learned. Filming began over the summer and is ongoing as we speak, as it has been filmed back-to-back with season 2.

As you may have just seen, The Diplomat is about to make its big return to Netflix on October 31st, with a slightly slimmed-down second season going from 8 episodes to 6.

Season 2 notably sees the return of big-name hitters such as Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, alongside Allison Janney joining the cast for season 2 as Vice President Grace Penn.

Filming on The Diplomat season 2 picked up in December 2023 after starting earlier that year. As you may remember, US productions, such as The Diplomat, were paused because of the disruptions caused by the dual Hollywood strikes.

According to one source, filming for season 3 has been ongoing since June 2024 in the United Kingdom, with a wrap date scheduled for sometime in September. Given this early renewal, we highly suspect we’ll get the next episode batch in 2025.

We don’t have much information about the plot for the forthcoming third season. Debora Cahn continues showrunning duties heading into season 3, and we’ve heard that Celia Imrie is expected to play a bigger role in the third season, reprising her role of Margaret Roylin.

What’s on Netflix reached out to multiple contacts on August 9th for comments and has still yet to hear back from them.

