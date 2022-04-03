‘The Disasters’ Series Adaptation Eying Move from The CW to Netflix

Netflix is looking to release a series adaptation of the sci-fi novel released in 2018 called The Disasters, What’s on Netflix has learned.

The novel comes from M.K. England who has also worked on a Guardians of the Galaxy novel and plans to release a new novel based on the popular series Firefly this summer.

Rated 3.71 on GoodReads, The Disasters is described as a mix between The Breakfast Club and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Here’s the synopsis for the sci-fi YA book that has LGBT themes:

“Hotshot pilot Nax Hall has a history of making poor life choices. So it’s not exactly a surprise when he’s kicked out of the elite Ellis Station Academy in less than twenty-four hours. But Nax’s one-way trip back to Earth is cut short when a terrorist group attacks the Academy. Nax and three other washouts escape—barely—but they’re also the sole witnesses to the biggest crime in the history of space colonization. And the perfect scapegoats. On the run and framed for atrocities they didn’t commit, Nax and his fellow failures execute a dangerous heist to spread the truth about what happened at the Academy. They may not be “Academy material,” and they may not get along, but they’re the only ones left to step up and fight.”

Berlanti Productions is behind the show with Warner Brothers Television producing. Lee Toland Krieger, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, David Madden, John Sacchi, and Derek Simon serve as executive producers. Matt Groesch is a producer on the project.

The Disasters was in development at The CW

The sci-fi drama has been in development for quite some time already. As we alluded to in our title, the show was in development at The CW for some time. It was announced that The CW would be carrying the show from Berlanti Productions back in December 2020. Since then, we’ve heard absolutely nothing despite the fact Deadline notes that it was initially thought to air in the 2021/2022 broadcast season which has now passed.

The move to Netflix (yet to be confirmed by the streamer or Berlanti Productions) would be the first major movie from The CW to Netflix. In the other direction, The Girls on the Bus, another Berlanti production, moved from Netflix to The CW last year. Berlanti Productions also continues to be behind Netflix’s You which is currently filming its fourth season. Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also notably struck a first-look film deal with Netflix last July.

As you may know, Netflix notably had a big partnership with the network throughout much of the 2010s with an overall deal bringing dozens of shows to Netflix in the US. 10 shows in The CW’s lineup still come to Netflix in the US annually.

The CW is looking like it’ll be undergoing a shakeup in the years to come with co-owner Paramount and Warner Brothers reportedly looking to sell the network.

We’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more about The Disasters move to Netflix.