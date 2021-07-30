Will Smith Netflix Movie ‘Fast & Loose’: What We Know So Far

Netflix has been on a streak of acquiring big and very promising projects this year and another one of them is the upcoming action thriller called Fast & Loose that will star Will Smith as a man who suffers from memory loss and tries to find out who he really is as he discovers he’s been living a double-life as a crime kingpîn and a CIA agent. Which one is the true identity? Smith will discover in Fast & Loose.

Netflix’s Fast & Loose will be helmed by David Leitch whose directing credits include such impressive action films as Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw and more. The script for Fast & Loose was penned by the screenwriting duo Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber, who also have an action-heavy resume: RED, RED 2, Battleship, The Meg and more.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce for 87North along with STXfilms and Westbrook Studios’ Smith, Co-President and Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone, Ryan Shimazaki and James Lassiter. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Fast & Loose:

What’s the plot of Fast & Loose?

Here’s the story synopsis for Netflix’s Fast & Loose as seen in Production Weekly:

After the leader of an upper-echelon criminal organization suffers memory loss from an attack, he reunites with his crew, only to find that things aren’t what he thinks they are. When John Riley (Smith) wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory, he follows a string of clues to uncover his identity discovering he’s been living two different lives: one, as a super-successful crime kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women, expensive toys, and a lavish lifestyle and the other as an undercover CIA agent, but with a puny salary, no family or home life whatsoever, and zero trappings of success. The problem is, he can’t remember which of these two personas is his true identity, and, more importantly, which life he really wants to live.

Who is cast in Fast & Loose?

Academy Award nominee Will Smith has been announced to be the lead star of Fast & Loose. Smith has a vast career under his belt with Men in Black, Independence Day, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Suicide Squad, I, Robot and many more.

What’s the production status of Fast & Loose?

Netflix’s Fast & Loose is currently in active development with the script being polished. Later in will enter pre-production and we’ll find out when and where filming will take place. Additionally, the date will depend on when Will Smith’s other upcoming film, Bright 2, enters production and wraps. We’re hearing that Bright 2 is scheduled to film this Fall.

What’s the Netflix release date for Fast & Loose?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Fast & Loose yet, but we would expect it to be sometime around next year.