The Entire ‘Monty Python’ Collection Is Leaving Netflix Globally Soon

For five years, Netflix has been the streaming home to a vast collection of Monty Python movies and series. However, their time on Netflix looks to be coming to an end, with removal dates now showing on select titles and others also expected to leave globally come November 1st, 2024.

Monty Python is a legendary British comedy troupe formed in 1969 and consisted of John Cleese, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, and Graham Chapman. From 1969 to 1974, their show Monty Python’s Flying Circus aired on the BBC, and some have compared their impact on comedy to how the Beatles impacted music. In the years following the end of the sketch show, the troupe made some of the most iconic British comedy films of all time, such as Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian, and The Meaning of Life.

When will the Monty Python Collection leave Netflix?

The following Monty Python titles are due to leave Netflix on November 1st, 2024:

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Monty Python Best Bits (1 Season)

Monty Python Conquers America (2008)

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go (2014)

Monty Python: Before the Flying Circus (2000)

Monty Python: Live at Aspen (1998)

Monty Python: Live at The Hollywood Bowl (1982)

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live (2014)

Monty Python’s Almost the Truth (1 Season)

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus (1 Season)

Monty Python’s Flying Circus (4 Seasons)

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979)

Monty Python’s Personal Best (1 Season)

Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Python (1989)

The Meaning of Monty Python (2013)

It’s been 74 months since the collection was first added to Netflix. So make sure you don’t miss out on watching a classic collection of British comedy before it leaves at the start of November.

Where else is the Monty Python collection streaming on Netflix?

Between October 31st and November 1st, the Monty Python collection will leave the following Netflix libraries:

Argentina.

Australia.

Belgium.

Brazil.

Canada.

Colombia.

Czech Republic.

France.

Germany.

Greece.

Hong Kong.

Hungary.

Iceland.

India.

Israel.

Italy.

Japan.

Lithuania.

Malaysia.

Mexico.

The Netherlands.

The Philippines.

Poland.

Portugal.

Romania.

Singapore.

Slovakia.

South Africa.

South Korea.

Spain.

Sweden.

Switzerland.

Thailand.

Turkey.

Ukraine.

The UK.

The USA.

