March won’t be quite as busy as February, but there is still time for plenty more titles to be announced. The month will still be great for subscribers with some incredibly exciting new dramas on the way. Here are the new k-dramas on Netflix in March 2023.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in March 2023

The Glory (Part 2) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Im Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yeom Hye Ran

Netflix Release Date: March 10th, 2023

The exciting new k-drama that arrived at the end of 2022 will return with eight more episodes! At 189 million viewing hours, an extra eight episodes could easily see those numbers go beyond 300 million, making it one of the biggest k-drama releases on Netflix since All of Us Are Dead.

Moon Dong Eun dreamed of becoming an architect in her high-school days. However, after suffering from a brutally violent attack by her bullies, Moon Dong Eun is forced to drop out of school. Years later, the bully married, has a child, and attends the same elementary school where Moon Dong Eun now works as the homeroom teacher. After years of plotting, Moon Don Eun begins her revenge plan against her former bullies and the students who stood by and let it happen.

New K-Drama Movies on Netflix in March 2023

Kill Boksoon (2023) N

Director: Byun Sung Hyun

Genre: Action, Thriller| Runtime: 137 Minutes

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Sol Kyung Gu, Esom, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Shi Ah

Netflix Release Date: March 31st, 2023

We’ve been waiting a significant amount of time for the release of Kill Boksoon on Netflix. Expect the thriller to be one of the best South Korean releases on Netflix in 2023.

Single mother Kill Bok Soon is one of the world’s deadliest assassins thanks to her 100% success rate on contract killings. Bok Soon works for M.K Ent, which is run by the man that taught her, Cha Min Kyo. The pair hold mutual respect for each other, but Kill Bok Soon understands that a moment’s notice could take everything away from her. Just before Kill Bok Soon was due to renew her contract, loyalties are put to the test when Bok Soon is involved in a kill-or-be-killed incident.

New Licensed K-Dramas on Netflix in March 2023

Diary of a Prosecutor (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Monday, Tuesday | Runtime: 65 Minutes

Cast: Lee Sun Kyun, Jung Ryeo Won, Lee Sung Jae, Lee Sang Hee, Kim Kwang Gyu

Netflix Release Date: March 1st, 2023

Another great jTBC k-drama that Netflix missed out on in 2019 is finally being added to Netflix in March 2023.

Lee Sun Woong works at the Public Prosecutor’s Office in his local district. On the outside, he looks a bit slow and like he has no ambitions in life, but his inner self is different from what he appears on the outside. Cha Myung Joo is an elite prosecutor, who was rising on the ladder of success at the Central District Prosecutor’s Office before being sent to a branch office.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in March 2023

Crash Course in Romance (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Kyung Ho, Ro Yoon Seo, Lee Bong Ryun

Netflix Finale Date: Sunday, March 5th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday and Sunday

The drama currently sits in 18th place as the highest-rated cable drama in South Korean history. With a handful of episodes left, there is still plenty of time for Crash Course in Romance to climb higher.

A mother with a heart of gold navigates the cut-throat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor’s class.

New Korean Docuseries on Netflix in March 2023

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal (Limited Series) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Docuseries, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: N/A

Netflix Release Date: March 3rd, 2023

An eight-episode true-crime documentary that explores the self-proclaimed ‘messiahs’ in modern Korean history and the shocking events behind them.

