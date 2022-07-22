‘The Gray Man’ Netflix Soundtrack: Every Song Featured in Movie

The Gray Man is here. Netflix’s big bombastic new action movie with some of the best action scenes you’ll see all year and more importantly to this article features a great original soundtrack and some songs you may be familiar with scattered throughout with a noteworthy credits song from The Black Keys.

Releasing on Netflix globally on July 22nd, the new action movie from The Russo Brothers stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

Not only does The Gray Man have some songs from the various artists, it has an original soundtrack composed by Henry Jackson who has worked with The Russo Brothers on previous titles including their movie for Apple TV+, Cherry.

Beyond teaming with The Russo Brothers, Jackman is known for his work on movies like Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men First Class, and Captain Phillips.

Jackson composed 26 original tracks for the movie, and Spotify has even compiled the entire soundtrack into a single unedited song which is 17 minutes in length.

According to Deadline, the soundtrack took 11 months to come together, which is the “length of time in which he could have completed five films” traditionally.

Jackman told Deadline that he “likened the process of developing it to growing his own tree for ingredients to cook with: nourishing it and watering it, trimming and cultivating its branches, and really taking the time to create something amazing and organic.”

Here’s the full individual song breakdown for the movie:

Bangkok To Kill Your Own The Curse Shades of Gray A Question of Loyalty An Old Friend Lloyd Hansen Sky High Unstoppable, Uncatchable Ensnared Where’s the Target? A Timely Intervention Unexpected Ally An Honorable End Tango in Prague Lone Wolf Ghost in the Machine Against All Odd Missing A Wing Unhinged The Labyrinth Under the Blood-Red Sun Internal Affairs Bed of Secrets Exoneration Always Gray

The full original soundtrack can be found on all major music platforms, including Spotify.

Full List of Songs from The Gray Man on Netflix

Let’s run you through every song that featured in Netflix’s The Gray Man including when they showed up.

Lochloosa – JJ Grey & Mofro

Clean Food featuring Fukking Hero – Boom Boom Cash

Tang High-Low (Playing Dice) – Waipoj Petschsupan

Toei from the Heart – Banyen Rakkaen

Kol Slaven – The Sofia Brass Ensemble

Spinning Wheel – Shirley Bassey

The Dogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood

Tristch-Tratsch-Polka, Op. 214 – Wiener Sängerknaben, Gerald Wirth, Salonorchester Alt Wien

Silver Bird – Mark Lindsay

Aline – Christophe

Wild Child – The Black Keys – Song that plays in the end-credits

What was your favorite song to feature in Netflix’s The Gray Man? Let us know in the comments.