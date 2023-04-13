‘The Nurse’ Netflix Danish Crime Drama Series: What We Know So Far

Netflix continues to release excellent dramas from all over Europe, especially from Scandinavian countries such as Denmark. The new Danish crime-drama series, The Nurse, is based on the shocking real-life events surrounding nurse Christina Aistrup Hansen, who was sentenced to jail for twelve years after four counts of attempted murder on patients. Coming to Netflix in April 2023, we have everything you need to know about The Nursem including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Nurse is an upcoming Danish Netflix Original limited crime-drama series, directed and co-written by Kasper Barfoed. Dorte W. Høgh was the second writer of the series. Nina Leidersdorff and Morten Kjems Hytten Juhl are the producers of the series, with Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen as the executive producer. Danish studio SAM Productions is behind the series.

The Nurse is based on the book of the same name written by Kristian Corfixen.

When is The Nurse Netflix release date?

Subscribers only have a short wait before the release of The Nurse, which lands on Netflix on Thursday, April 27th, 2023.

What is the plot of The Nurse?

The synopsis for The Nurse has been sourced from Netflix:

One early morning in March 2015, the Danish police received a call from a nurse at Nykøbing Falster Hospital. She suspects her close colleague of deliberately killing patients and fears that it has just happened again. Soon a murder case unfolds like never seen before in Danish legal history. Several co-workers are now telling the police that they also suspect the nurse has poisoned patients, and some even tell that they have been walking around with this suspicion for several years. But why hasn’t anyone responded? And where is the evidence? The Nurse is based on the true story of the Danish nurse, Christina Aistrup Hansen, who was sentenced to 12 years for four counts of attempted murder in 2017.

Who are the cast members of The Nurse?

Josephine Park plays the lead role of Christina Aistrup Hansen. The Danish actress has yet to star in a Netflix Original, making The Nurse her official debut for the streaming service. Park is known for starring in the series Doggystyle as Jose, and Nana in Baby Fever.

Fanny Louise Bernth plays the role of Pernille Kurzmann Larssen. Bernth will also be making her Netflix debut in The Nurse having previously starred in a variety of Danish shows.

Peter Zandersen plays the role of Niels Lundén. Zanderson has never starred in a Netflix series, or movie, however, he has starred in the extremely popular drama series Borgen, which is available to stream on Netflix.

Amalie Lindegård plays the role of Katja Lorentzen. Lindegård is most well-known for starring in the Danish drama series 29 as Laura.

Dick Kaysø plays the role of Kenny.

The remaining cast members listed are;

Selma Kjær Kuscu as Alberte

Sofia Cukic as Marlene

Stephanie Nguyen as Diana

Mathilde Eusebius as Ditte

Stine Schrøder Jensen as Pia

Sara Fanta Traore as Trine

Shahbaz Sarwar as Wojciech

Tammi Øst as Linda

Lukas Løkken as Morten

Marion Reuther as Marine

Ane Stensgaard-Juul as Ida

Frederikke Dahl Hansen as Desirée

Katja Holm as Marianne

Jesper Milsted as Vagn

Mikhail Belinson as Andrei

Claus Flygare as John Trine Runge as Birthe

When and where did filming take place?

Filming reportedly took place between December 22nd, 2022, and March 2nd, 2023.

Shooting took place in Nykøbing Falster, Denmark.

What is the episode count?

The limited series has a total of four episodes.

