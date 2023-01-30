‘The Strays’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know About The British Thriller

A brand new and chilling Netflix thriller is on the way in February 2023, The Strays. We have everything you need to know about The Strays, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and the Netflix release date.

The Strays is an upcoming British Netflix Original thriller and the debut feature of writer and director Nathaniel Martello-White.

Producing the feature are Tristan Goligher and Valentina Brazzini who represent the production studio The Bureau. The Strays is the fourth film from Britain that was greenlit by Netflix’s director of UK features, Fiona Lamptey.

When is The Strays Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the official trailer, we can confirm that The Strays will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.

What is the plot of The Strays?

The synopsis for The Strays has been sourced from IMDb Pro:

Neve, who leads an idyllic life in the suburbs with her loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her.

Who are the cast members of The Strays?

Eagled-eyed The Umbrella Academy fans will recognize lead actress Ashley Madekwe as Eudora Patch from the first season of TUA. Outside of Netflix, she is known for her roles in Revenge, County Lines, and Salem.

The full cast list of The Strays is listed in order of IMDb’s STARmeter;

Ashley Madekwe (County Lines) as Neve

Justin Salinger (Enduring Love)

Michael Warburton (SuperBob) as Kenneth

Caroline Martin (Happy-Go-Lucky) as Jessie

Bukky Bakray (Rocks) as Dione

Maria Almeida (Pretty Red Dress) as Mary

Samuel Paul Small (Game of Thrones) as Sebastian

Alfredo Tavares (Blackmail) as Smart Customer

Jordan Myrie (Dancing in the Dark) as Carl

Izzy Billingham as Emily

Vanessa Bailey (The First Team) as Elle

George Greenland (Eastenders) as Delivery Guy

Jordan Bailey (Cookster: The Darkest Days) as Student

Ruby Lethbridge as School Pupil

What is the movie runtime?

The Strays has a runtime of 100 minutes.

When and where did filming take place?

Filming for The Strays took place between September 2021 and November 2021. Filming reportedly took place across London, England, and in counties such as Suffolk and Berkshire.

Are you looking forward to watching The Strays on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!