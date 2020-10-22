‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Reportedly Starts Filming in February 2021

The Umbrella Academy season three has still yet to be officially renewed or canceled by Netflix. But according to a new production list, season three is reportedly gearing up to begin filming in February 2021.

According to ProductionWeekly, production on season three is currently set to start on February 1st, 2021, and wrap up in August 2021.

That makes a 2021 release date for The Umbrella Academy season three release perhaps a little optimistic, but that mostly depends on how long post-production takes, as well as the various other items on Netflix’s checklist before go live. That’s in addition to assuming there are no major setbacks due to the ongoing pandemic.

Filming for season two, for instance, wrapped up in November 2019 and then didn’t arrive on Netflix till the following summer.

As per previous seasons, season three is listed to be filmed in its entirety in Toronto.

Of course, officially we have yet to actually hear about whether season three is returning. The story certainly allows for it ending with a cliffhanger that sets up a third outing.

The last time we’ve had this much news about a new season without any word from Netflix was with Money Heist season five. After months of speculation, teases and news saying it was going ahead, Netflix eventually announced it but the caveat there was it was the final season.

We heard of season three of The Umbrella Academy being in active development as early as July 2020. WGA directory also states a third season is being developed.

Last month, we reported on the rumor from the Canadian directors guild hotlist that listed “production prep” to start in October 2020. This looks like it was a little premature given the new filming dates we’ve learned.

Of course, it’s worth stressing that this information is not officially confirmed by Netflix themselves and until they do so, the series future is officially undecided. As we’ve demonstrated in recent months, active development or intentions to return to production aren’t set in stone with renewal reversals on The Society and GLOW plus the rug pulled out from Away and I’m Not Okay With This despite reports they were also being actively developed for future seasons.

Are you looking forward to The Umbrella Academy season three?