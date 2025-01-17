‘The Vince Staples Show’ Season 2: Production Kicks Off in January 2025 & What We Know So Far

Shortly before its release, The Vince Staples Show was changed on Netflix to be labeled a limited series. A limited series means that it’s one-and-done. In an unexpected move, however, that won’t be the case with this Netflix comedy. It was confirmed in May 2024 that the series would be returning for a second season. Here’s the latest on everything we know so far on season 2, which begins production in British Columbia in Canada in late January 2025.

The scripted comedy series, inspired by the rapper Staples’s own life and set in Long Beach, California, dropped all five episodes onto Netflix on February 15th, 2024. It dropped to critical acclaim with it carrying a 94% on RottenTomatoes. EW called it “a dark, hilarious, intriguingly frank, and kinda-sorta-autobiographical story of a guy from Long Beach, Calif., who just wants to make it through the day without incident.”

On May 30th, Netflix confirmed that the series would be unexpectedly returning for a season 2.

The Vince Staples Show Season 2 https://t.co/MEZLLEGx6M — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2024

In a statement, Staples said, “The Vince Staples Show is back! The people have spoken, and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for season 2. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!”

Leading up to the renewal on May 30th, there had been several hints that it might return. A Rolling Stone interview with Staples on May 23rd seemed to imply more could be on the way, with the singer/actor telling the outlet, “I was honestly surprised by the way that it was received.” RollingStone followed that up with, “It’s up in the air whether the show will be renewed for Season Two, but the response to Season One bodes well for a sequel.”

Further speculation came in a follow-up by a Tweet/Post on Twitter/X on May 29th saying:

Guess what — vince (@vincestaples) May 29, 2024

The Vince Staples Show to begin filming in January 2025

Production on season 2 of The Vince Staples Show kicks off on January 22nd, 2025, and will run through March 21st, 2025, indicating the series could be back on our screens by late 2025 or early 2026. Season 2 will notably have three show-runners with Leonard Chang (Snowfall, Justified) joining Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams.

Unlike the first season which was filmed on location in Long Beach, California, that won’t be the case for season 2 as it’ll be moving to the Canadian Province of British Columbia.

Riley Stearns, best known for projects like Dual and The Art of Self-Defense, has boarded season 2 as a director. Stearns spoke about the fact he’s directing season 2 on Instagram, saying, “I saw some production sites spilled the beans that I’m directing some episodes this season- Can’t say much, but I will say that I’m beyond excited. Vince and the writers have crafted some phenomenal scripts and I’m honored to be one of the people helping bring them to life.”

Why The Vince Staples Show renewal was a surprise at Netflix

In his RollingStone interview, Staples described the show as “niche,” and that would appear to be the case. The show failed to enter the global top 10s following its initial release, suggesting that it had under 1.7 million views for its opening week and less than 2.1 million in the week following that. The show did feature in the Netflix Engagement Report for the first half of 2024 where it was revealed it was the 391st most watched series of the first six months of the year picking up 9.3M hours watched which equates to 4.9M views.

FlixPatrol numbers suggest the show entered the daily top 10s in a dozen countries in total but only stuck around for around a week.

Guadeloupe – 15 days

Bahamas – 14 days

Martinique – 14 days

United States – 8 days

Canada – 6 days

Kenya – 6 days

Nigeria – 6 days

Reunion – 6 days

South Africa – 6 days

Trinidad and Tobago – 4 days

Jamaica – 3 days

Australia – 2 days

Of course, viewership isn’t the only thing considered with a comedy show like this. The show certainly generated buzz with critics, carrying a 94% on RottenTomatoes. You’d have thought it’d also be considered for awards attention, but it’s not currently featured on Netflix’s FYC campaign site as of the time of writing.

For more on returning Netflix shows, check out our guide to every renewed Netflix series returning for new seasons.

Are you excited The Vince Staples Show is coming back for a season 2? Let us know in the comments.