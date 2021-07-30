‘The War Next-door’ Confirmed for Season 2 at Netflix

Mexican comedy The War Next-Door (Guerra de vecinos) will be returning for a second season at Netflix after its first season dropped in early July 2021.

Released on Netflix globally on July 7th, the comedy series saw two matriarchs of two families go at each other while the other family members learn to live with each other.

As The Cinameholic points out, the second season would likely see tensions escalate from the first season with closer ties being developed away from the feuding mothers.

The War Next-Door is available on Netflix globally and comes from the same producers as Daughter From Another Mother which was also renewed for a second season.

The series features local talents including Loreto Peralta, Ana Layevska, Olivia Castanho, Vanessa Bauche and Daniel Hall.

The reason why we could be seeing a near-instant renewal is thanks to top 10 data. Since the release of the series nearly a month ago, the show has stayed at the top of the Mexico charts in the number one position. Other newer Spanish language series from the region have yet to oust the title including The Snitch Cartel and The Cook of Castamar.

According to FlixPatrol, the series is also resonating in regions such as Bolivia, Ecuador, Honduras, and Panama.

Season 2 confirmation came from numerous social media accounts from Netflix that operate in the region. The Latin American account shared a video alongside the renewal which is recorded from an iPhone with the family seen in the series texting back and forth about future episodes.

No release date or production dates were announced but we’d recommend you continuously search for “Guerra de vecinos temporada 2″ news in search engines.

Leonor les trae un notición. La temporada 2 de 'Guerra de vecinos' está confirmada. ¡Quihubo! pic.twitter.com/PjM8kAAcXJ — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) July 30, 2021

Elcomercio predicted in their season 2 article that a new season would be available in mid-2022.

Are you looking forward to another season of The War Next-Door coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.