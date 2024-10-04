Netflix News and Previews

‘The Witcher’ Season 5 Production Schedule Revealed

Filming for the fifth and final season of The Witcher will get underway in early 2025.

Tigran Asatryan

The Witcher Season 4 July 2024 Updates

Picture: Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia – Netflix

The fifth and final season of Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher was confirmed earlier this year during the official announcement of the start of Season 4 production. But when does Season 5 start filming, and when will it be out? Well, filming is currently scheduled to get underway in Q1 of 2025.

It’s been long known that Season 4 and Season 5 would be filmed back-to-back with a short pause between them, but no one knew what kind of pause it would be. Now, thanks to lead actor Liam Hemsworth, we finally know.

Hemsworth, who is replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, appeared on the Live with Kelly and Ryan show and revealed that the Witcher team would take a four-month break after Season 4 wraps and then return for another eight months of filming.

To put this into exact dates, Season 4 wraps in late October 2024. A four-month break would mean that Season 5 would begin production in March 2025. Then, another eight months of filming, approximately October 2025. So around this time next year, all filming for The Witcher franchise on Netflix will be complete, a journey that started in November 2018.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Netflix when cameras started rolling on Season 4:

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends.”

Issue 1422 of ProductionWeekly backed this up by reporting that filming will occur between March and October 2025.

When will The Witcher Season 5 be released?

While Netflix hasn’t provided any release dates for Season 4 or Season 5, it would be reasonable to assume that Season 5 will be released sometime in 2026, perhaps the second half, considering the reported October 2025 wrap. 

Will you watch The Witcher’s fifth and final season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

