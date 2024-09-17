‘Tomorrow and I’: Geeked Week Reveals First Look at Sci-fi Anthology Series Ahead of 2024 Release

One of the best things about Geeked Week is that it shines a light on upcoming Netflix Original genre series and movies that may not be on your radar. Fitting squarely in that category is Tomorrow and I, a new anthology sci-fi series from Thailand. Here’s what you need to know.

Paween Purijitpanya is the main director and one of the writers on the show, having previously worked on season 2 of Girl from Nowhere in addition to directing the 201 movie Ghost Lab. Pat Pataranutaporn, Jirawat Watthanakiatpanya, Abhichoke Chandrasen, Tossaphon Riantong, Panuwat Inthawat, and Eakasit Thairaat round out the writing team.

What can you expect? Here’s the updated logline for the new sci-fi series:

“This anthology series explores the intersection of

futuristic technologies and Thai culture, and the unimaginable

tensions and moral dilemmas that arise out of their inevitable

conflict.”

The short new teaser, released on day 2 of Geeked Week, gives us a glimpse as to what we can expect from the new series, which looks to be a cross of Black Mirror, The Silent Sea, and The Wandering Earth.

Netflix unveiled the project’s first looks a little earlier in the year when it dropped its preview of upcoming movies and series from Thailand. During that, they stated that the series was an “unprecedented” anthology series, adding that it would feature best-in-class production with heavy VFX.

The series’ cast includes Pakorn Chatborirak, Waruntorn Paonil, Treechada Hongsyok, Sutthirak Subvijitra, Violette Wauter, Timethai Plangsilp, Ray MacDonald, Aelm Thavornsiri, Pongsatorn Jongwilas, Wanichaya Pompanarittichai, Chananticha Chaipa, Thongchai Thongkanthom, and Sawanee Utoomma.

Netflix’s slate of other Thai series for 2024 included Ready, Set Love, The Believers, Doctor Climax, another anthology series, Terror Tuesday: Extreme, Master of the House, and Don’t Come Home.

There’s no release date for Tomorrow and I just yet but it’s expected to drop before the end of 2024.

Will you check out the Thai series Tomorrow and I when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.