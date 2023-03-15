‘They Both Die at the End’ Netflix Series From Bridgerton Creator: What We Know So Far

Netflix has ordered a brand new YA queer series called They Both Die at the End about two strangers meeting up for the first and last time in their lives and spending their last living day together. The title itself is already a spoiler, but it’s the journey that matters.

The series is created by Chris Van Dusen, who is also the creator of Netflix’s major hit series Bridgerton. Van Dusen will also write the pilot episode. Alongside Van Dusen among the creators are Yellowjackets executive producer Drew Comins as well as music superstar Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny.

They Both Die at the End is produced by eOne production company, who purchased the rights for the source material back in 2021. They are producing alongside CVD Productions. Previously, the project has been in development under J.J. Abrams for HBO, but that didn’t come to fruition.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s They Both Die at the End:

What’s the plot of They Both Die At the End?

The series is based on Adam Silvera’s 2017 bestselling novel of the same name. The book synopsis reads:

On September 5, a little after midnight, Death-Cast calls Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio to give them some bad news: They’re going to die today. Mateo and Rufus are total strangers, but, for different reasons, they’re both looking to make a new friend on their End Day. The good news: There’s an app for that. It’s called the Last Friend, and through it, Rufus and Mateo are about to meet up for one last great adventure—to live a lifetime in a single day.

Who is cast in They Both Die At the End?

As of March 2023, no cast members have been announced for Netflix’s They Both Die at the End as it’s pre-production. We should hear some official news in the next several weeks.

What’s the production status of They Both Die At the End?

Reported Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 15/03/2023)

Netflix’s They Both Die at the End series is currently in its pre-production stage, where the scripts have been written, shooting locations are being determined, and the cast is being selected before filming begins at an unconfirmed time and location.

What’s the episode count of They Both Die At the End?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed the episode count for They Both Die at the End, but it would stand to reason to assume it will be the standard 8 or 10 one-hour episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for They Both Die At the End?

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for They Both Die at the End, but considering it’s now in the pre-production phase and how long filming usually must take, we would probably expect it to drop on the streamer sometime in 2024.

