‘Toradora!’ Coming to Netflix in August 2020

It’s been a busy Summer of anime on Netflix so far, it’s only about to get better. Coming to Netflix this August is the beloved romantic-comedy anime Toradora! season 1.

Toradora! is a Japanese romantic-comedy anime series based on the light novel and manga of the same name by author Yuyuko Takemiya.

Running for a total of 25 episodes, the series was broadcast in Japan from October 2008 to March 2009.

When is Toradora! coming to Netflix?

Toradora! season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix on August 1st, 2020.

If you check the coming soon page on the Netflix app, you can set a reminder for when the anime arrives.

Aside from its OVA, all 25 episodes of Toradora! will be available to stream upon its Netflix release.

What is the plot of Toradora!?

High school student Ryuji Takasu is blessed with a nice personality but is cursed with his father’s evil looking face, which has caused many to avoid him.

A feisty, tiny, and extremely self-centered girl, Taiga Aisaka, moves into the apartment building next door alone but has no idea how to look after herself.

When Ryuji and Tiaga both discover that they have crushes on each other’s respective best friend, the unlikely pair strike up a reluctant alliance, as they attempt to win over their crushes’ hearts.

Where else on Netflix can I stream Toradora!?

Currently, Toradora! season 1 is available to stream on Netflix in the following regions:

Belgium

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Israel

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Thailand

