‘Troll 2’ Coming to Netflix in 2025: Everything We Know

Released in December 2022, Troll became Netflix’s biggest non-English movie of all time, and that remains the case as of November 2024 despite big competition from the French movie Under Paris. With teases at the end of Troll teasing a sequel, we’re officially getting one titled Troll 2 which is due out Netflix globally in 2025. Here’s what we know.

Directed by Roar Uthaug, the disaster fantasy movie takes pages from Norwegian folklore and explores what happens after a troll is awakened after being freed from the mountains. Variety broke the news of the sequel order on September 19th, 2023, stating that director Uthaug would return to direct the sequel with writer Espen Aukan and producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud also boarded.

At the time, they stated that production would begin in 2024, and Netflix, at its International Showcase in November 2024, confirmed that the movie would be ready in time for a 2025 release. Also at that showcase, Netflix confirmed Sara Khorami, Jon Ketil Johnsen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Kim S. Falck-Jorgensen, Aksel Almaas, and Trond Magnum would be returning for the sequel.

Shortly after the release of Troll in December 2022, the director and producers teased exclusively to us that more could be on the cards. The producers said they “have ambitions to make a sequel and perhaps two sequels, but it all depends on how the audience are responding to [the film].” When pressed, they said, “This has been a great collaboration with Roar and Netflix and we’d love to do it again.”

The return of the movie should be no surprise as even at the time of publishing, it remains Netflix’s biggest non-English language movie in its history. On both the newer 91-day metric and the older 28-day metric, the movie is the most watched in terms of raw viewing hours:

In the first 91 days, Troll had 178.600M watch hours (that translates to 103M completed viewing equivalents)

In the older first 28-day metric, Troll had 155M global hours watched.

What will happen in Troll 2 on Netflix?

After an adventure across Norway, the military and the scientists finally realized that the Trolls are vulnerable to direct sunlight. After making a “troll trap,” they lure him with the skull of a troll baby into an open space. While they decide not to kill the troll with their equipment, the rising sun kills him anyway.

Just before the credits, something appears to begin emerging with a roar from the rubble inside the Dovre mountain cave. Is it the Slain Trolls family or something bigger? Andreas and Nora did speculate that more trolls could still be alive deep inside Norway’s mountains. Thankfully, we’re going to get to find out.

Are you looking forward to Troll 2? Let us know down below.