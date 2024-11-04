‘Under Paris’ Sequel In The Works at Netflix; Filming to Begin in 2025

Under Paris (Sous La Seine) is returning for a sequel on Netflix! After much speculation that the movie would inevitably be returning for a sequel, the lead actress in the film stated that filming would be commencing at the tail end of 2025.

Directed by Xavier Gens, Under Paris ties in nicely with the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, following a scientist’s attempt to warn and prevent a major bloodbath in the Seine, the river that winds through the heart of the city, as a giant shark roams its waters.

Under Paris is Netflix France’s biggest-ever movie hit, sitting alongside Lupin as the streamer’s biggest French series in its history. The film has spent a whopping 15 weeks in the global top 10 non-English films, amassing 179.80 million hours (equating to 130.90 million views). That was enough to qualify Under Paris as the second biggest non-English film in its history, only slightly behind the Norwegian movie Troll.

The news of the sequel comes through an interview with actress Bérénice Bejo over the weekend in the French outlet “La Tribune” in which she spoke about the movie’s success and, more pertinent, the future, new details about Under Paris 2, which has long expected to be in the works since the meteoric success of the first movie over the summer on Netflix.

The actress (translated into English) said, “In September 2025, we will shoot Under Paris 2 [Sous La Seine 2]. It will not be a simple sequel. It is another film, very different… but still with a shark.”

The interview also discussed the movie’s success: “It brought me some special requests: Anne Hidalgo [the mayor of Paris] asked me to jump into the Seine with her. I declined. She also asked me if she had been the model for the mayor’s character. It’s more of a mix of her and Valérie Pécresse.” Bejo also stated she had two months of preparation for the movie when it came to learning how to dive.

Director Xavier Gens had previously hinted that more could be coming in an interview with Variety over the summer. Asked directly about a sequel, Gens said, “Right now, as of today, we’re not on it, but there’s a chance that we’ll be discussing it soon. If there is a sequel, it will take place in a Paris that is entirely submerged under water.”

Netflix has yet to officially announce the sequel through its social media, but we suspect that with this new interview, an official announcement will be imminent.

What’s on Netflix reached out to multiple representatives for Netflix France to enquire whether a sequel had been greenlit on June 14th, but we have not heard back.

