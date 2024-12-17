‘The Dragon Prince: Xadia’ Leaving Netflix Games And Shutting Down After Only Five Months

Another Netflix Game is leaving Netflix and shutting down entirely. With just a day to go, fans have been notified that The Dragon Prince: Xadia will close its doors on December 18th, 2024.

Developed under the name Project Arcanum, the co-op action-adventure game will be released on Netflix Games on July 30th, 2024. The game introduced new canon adventures that expanded The Dragon Prince universe. It launched with ten playable heroes, a battle pass, six mission types, and various multiplayer components with servers in Europe, America, and Asia-Pacific.



The removal of the game has been acknowledged in the official Discord for both the game and the show, with the Wonderstorm team posting overnight:

“Dear Xadia players and community: We’ve just been informed that Netflix will remove from their service a number of games this week. We are extremely sad to share that this unfortunately includes The Dragon Prince: Xadia, which means the last day the game will be available to play is December 17th. We know this is sudden and upsetting, and we were surprised by the news as well. We love this community and have enjoyed playing alongside you these last few months! Thank you for the memories — your friendly tips and advice to new players, the memes, fan art, bug reports, world-first legendary queen kills, and for continuing to be the best community in the world. We hope you’ve enjoyed the game, and we look forward to sharing Season 7 with you later this week.”

A removal notice has begun displaying within the Netflix mobile application stating that your last day to play is December 17th, with the actual shutdown taking place on December 18th.

This is one of five games that departed Netflix Games in December 2024. This is the first month we’ve seen games rotating off the platform beyond a couple of games that were pulled for other reasons in 2023. December has seen the removal of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Dominoes Cafe, and Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales.

We suspect the removal of Xadia is more akin to Puzzle Tales in that Netflix purposely chooses to shut the game down rather than a simple licensing arrangement coming up for renewal. Of course, why the game shuts down will almost certainly never be unveiled, but what is clear is that we certainly didn’t get advanced notice like the prior games. When you boot the game up this morning, there’s currently no mention of the upcoming shutdown.

The departure coincides with what’s been a rather trepid marketing run-up to what will almost certainly be the seventh and final season of the animated series despite fans pleading for Netflix to continue with the planned third arc of the show. Hopefully, however, The Dragon Prince can live on in some form beyond season 7, and Xadia finds a new lease of life elsewhere.

Are you disappointed that The Dragon Prince: Xadia is leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments.