British Drama ‘Broadchurch’ Leaving Netflix in November 2021

The Broadchurch trilogy will be departing Netflix in full in November 2021 in the United States with other regions also expected to lose the title sooner or later.

Created by Chris Chibnall, Broadchurch saw many famous faces over the years. The crime drama ran on ITV in the United Kingdom between 2013 and 2017.

Among the stars of the show includes David Tennant (who went onto star in Netflix’s Jessica Jones and recently voiced E92 on Netflix’s Eden) and Olivia Colman (who played Queen Elizabeth on Netflix’s The Crown). Also appearing in the series included Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan, Arthur Darvill, Carolyn Pickles, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, James D’Arcy, and Matthew Gravelle.

Netflix has held the show for a number of years. In fact, season 1 touched down on Netflix back in December 2014. It then received season 2 in December 2015 and the third and final season in November 2017.

Now exactly four years after season 3 hit Netflix, the series was included among the removals for November 2021 and will be departing on November 27th, 2021. That means your last full day to watch Broadchurch on Netflix will be November 26th before the series leaves at 12:00 AM PST.

The departure is exactly four years after the final season dropped onto Netflix.

Netflix Canada is the only other region to carry the series and for the moment, it looks as though they’lll be keeping the series for the foreseeable. If it leaves on the same departure schedule as the United States, Netflix Canada will likely lose Broadchurch in May 2022.

Where will Broadchurch stream after leaving Netflix?

It’s unclear for the moment but based on regional availability elsewhere, we suspect it’ll eventually head to one of the niche British SVOD services in the United States. In the United Kingdom, the series is exclusively streaming on BritBox which does also operate in the United States.

That’d be our best guess for where Broadchurch lands next but we’ll keep you posted should we learn more about where the series does eventually end up.

Will you miss Broadchurch when it leaves Netflix in November 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.