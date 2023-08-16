Warrior Nun Revived for Trilogy of Movies Away From Netflix

Warrior Nun is returning for a trilogy of movies, according to the WarriorNunSaved.com website and executive producer Dean English. The website was updated overnight after weeks of teases from the team behind the canceled Netflix show.

To recap, Warrior Nun is the YA-fantasy series that ran on Netflix for two seasons before being canceled in December 2022, just a few weeks after its season 2 debut on the service in November. Poor viewership is believed to be the reason why the show was canceled so quickly.

Over that Christmas and all throughout 2023, a fan campaign has been raging across the internet demanding a third season or other revival targeting Netflix and other streaming services.

In late June 2023, a new website popped up with the creator of the show, Simon Barry, teasing that the show had been saved and all would be revealed on August 15th (August 16th for those in Europe and further East). At the time, we didn’t know how the revival would look.

On the day of the revival announcements announcement, we confirmed with sources that any revival would not be at Netflix.

It’s now confirmed that Warrior Nun will return with a trilogy of movies, making it one of the rare canceled Netflix Originals that have gone on to have new lives post their time on Netflix.

The full statement on the website is as follows:

“Hi, my name is Dean English and I’m the executive producer of Warrior Nun. I’m the person who found the graphic novel and asked the dangerous question of, “What if?” First of all, I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support. ​ I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three. One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, “Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?” The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future. There is a Halo Bearer email hotline that you sign up for. And from there, you’re going to get announcements of all the major developments as we go forward. And there’s going to be a lot. And I know a lot of you have questions. Your answers will come through that. In closing, I want to say that you guys have made me very, very proud through all your hard work and inspired me all the time to keep going. So in this life or the next.”

A video was also attached to the page (currently unlisted on YouTube from an account that was set up just three days ago):

Showrunner Amy Berg stated on Twitter this morning that she’s not currently involved in the projects, saying:

“I’ve not been approached about participating in the movies or any #WarriorNun universe project and as far as I’m aware there are currently no deals in place with anyone who was involved in making the show. If that changes, I’m sure you’ll hear about it.”

The Wrap also reports that Simon Barry is not involved with the project as it stands.

English’s Perfectly Productive Media, which operates out of Vancouver, Canada, is attached to produce the trilogy of movies.

Fan reaction online about the trilogy of movies has been overwhelmingly positive, and a few cast members have also expressed their pleasure in the adaptation returning.

Of course, there are equally as many questions now as just a few short weeks ago.

What’s not mentioned is how the distribution of the movies will work or who will be funding them. Who remains attached also seems to be up in the air thanks to the ongoing strikes. No streamer or distributor seems to be attached to the movies as of yet, meaning we don’t know whether the movies will be on a streaming service or potentially released theatrically. Of course, we can rule out Netflix.