Netflix News and Previews The Night Agent

When will Season 7 of ‘S.W.A.T.’ be on Netflix?

We've got confirmation that season 7 will drop on Netflix in the US in October but other regions will have a longer wait.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
 
Swat Season 7 Coming Soon To Netflix

Picture: CBS / Sony Pictures Television

S.W.A.T. returned to CBS for the seventh season after a shock renewal after initially being canceled earlier this year. That, combined with Hollywood strikes, meant that the series didn’t drop in the Fall but instead aired its shortened 13-episode season from February to May this year. When will you be able to catch those episodes before season 8 begins? Here’s the Netflix release schedule for season 7 of S.W.A.T.

On the air since 2017, S.W.A.T., for those unfamiliar, is the procedural CBS show that follows Sergeant Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson and his crew solving crimes in the Los Angeles area. As you may have read over the summer of 2023, getting a season 7 renewal for S.W.A.T. was quite a wild ride. In early May, it was announced that the show would not return for a seventh season, with the recently wrapped season 6 being the last. Only a few days later, that decision was reversed.

An eighth season was greenlit in April 2024 and will begin airing on October 18th, 2024. 

Where is S.W.A.T. streaming on Netflix?

Before we dig into the future, here is a quick note on where the CBS drama is currently streaming on Netflix.

As of September 2024, Netflix has the streaming rights to the series in at least sixteen countries. It scooped up the rights in the US in early 2023, with seasons 1-5 added in May 2023 and the sixth season being added in September 2023. Netflix notably doesn’t license the show from CBS rather from Sony Pictures Television who own the underlying rights. 

Some regions of Netflix have streamed the series as early as 2021, but for the most part, most countries have added the show in the past few years. Other regions streaming the show include Canada, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Latin America and the United Kingdom. 

Swat Series Netflix Jpeg

Picture: CBS

When will S.W.A.T. season 7 be on Netflix?

Although the show missed its usual Fall spot, and the fact we had predicted it may not be until 2025 when we see the new season added, we’re pleased to report Netflix US will all 13 episodes of season 7 on October 4th, as now confirmed by a notice in the Netflix app.

Swat Season 7 Oct 4

Picture: Netflix App

In Canada and the other regions mentioned above, you only just got a hold on season 6 in recent months and season 7 will likely not be dropping until mid-to-late 2025 instead.

While waiting for the new season of S.W.A.T. to hit Netflix, we recommend checking out The Night Agent on Netflix. It comes from Shawn Ryan, who serves as executive producer on S.W.A.T. and shares a lot of the same DNA in that it’s an excellent drama that gets its hooks in you quickly.

Are you looking forward to season 7 of S.W.A.T. eventually hitting Netflix? Let us know down below and keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it in the months and maybe even years to come with new information.

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

More on The Night Agent


All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

Showtime Series 'Escape at Dannemora' To Stream on Netflix from October 2024 Article Teaser Photo

Showtime Series 'Escape at Dannemora' To Stream on Netflix from October 2024
'Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc' Season 2 Coming to Netflix in January 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc' Season 2 Coming to Netflix in January 2025
'Kung Fu Panda 4' Netflix US Release Date Confirmed Article Teaser Photo

'Kung Fu Panda 4' Netflix US Release Date Confirmed
'My Happy Marriage' Season 2 Coming to Netflix in January 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'My Happy Marriage' Season 2 Coming to Netflix in January 2025

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

All 15+ Canceled Netflix Original Shows in 2024

All 15+ Canceled Netflix Original Shows in 2024

Upcoming New Netflix Series and Movies Releasing in 2025

Upcoming New Netflix Series and Movies Releasing in 2025

New Netflix Games Coming in Fall 2024, 2025 and Beyond

New Netflix Games Coming in Fall 2024, 2025 and Beyond