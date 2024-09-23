When will Season 7 of ‘S.W.A.T.’ be on Netflix?

S.W.A.T. returned to CBS for the seventh season after a shock renewal after initially being canceled earlier this year. That, combined with Hollywood strikes, meant that the series didn’t drop in the Fall but instead aired its shortened 13-episode season from February to May this year. When will you be able to catch those episodes before season 8 begins? Here’s the Netflix release schedule for season 7 of S.W.A.T.

On the air since 2017, S.W.A.T., for those unfamiliar, is the procedural CBS show that follows Sergeant Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson and his crew solving crimes in the Los Angeles area. As you may have read over the summer of 2023, getting a season 7 renewal for S.W.A.T. was quite a wild ride. In early May, it was announced that the show would not return for a seventh season, with the recently wrapped season 6 being the last. Only a few days later, that decision was reversed.

An eighth season was greenlit in April 2024 and will begin airing on October 18th, 2024.

Where is S.W.A.T. streaming on Netflix?

Before we dig into the future, here is a quick note on where the CBS drama is currently streaming on Netflix.

As of September 2024, Netflix has the streaming rights to the series in at least sixteen countries. It scooped up the rights in the US in early 2023, with seasons 1-5 added in May 2023 and the sixth season being added in September 2023. Netflix notably doesn’t license the show from CBS rather from Sony Pictures Television who own the underlying rights.

Some regions of Netflix have streamed the series as early as 2021, but for the most part, most countries have added the show in the past few years. Other regions streaming the show include Canada, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Latin America and the United Kingdom.

When will S.W.A.T. season 7 be on Netflix?

Although the show missed its usual Fall spot, and the fact we had predicted it may not be until 2025 when we see the new season added, we’re pleased to report Netflix US will all 13 episodes of season 7 on October 4th, as now confirmed by a notice in the Netflix app.

In Canada and the other regions mentioned above, you only just got a hold on season 6 in recent months and season 7 will likely not be dropping until mid-to-late 2025 instead.

While waiting for the new season of S.W.A.T. to hit Netflix, we recommend checking out The Night Agent on Netflix. It comes from Shawn Ryan, who serves as executive producer on S.W.A.T. and shares a lot of the same DNA in that it’s an excellent drama that gets its hooks in you quickly.

Are you looking forward to season 7 of S.W.A.T. eventually hitting Netflix? Let us know down below and keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it in the months and maybe even years to come with new information.