‘Was It Love?’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Schedule

For K-Drama fans 2020 on Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving, and July is continuing that trend with the highly anticipated rom-com series Was it Love?. We have everything you need to know about the first season of Was it Love? including the plot, cast, trailer and episode release schedule.

Netflix’s investment into the number of k-dramas it’s licensed just goes to show how wildly popular the genre has grown.

So far in 2020, Netflix has received over 13 new Original K-Dramas. With many more expected to arrive throughout the rest of the year.

Was it Love? is an upcoming licensed Netflix Original K-Drama rom-com directed by Kim Do Hyung (Somehow 18), and written by Lee Seung-Jin.

When is the Netflix release date for Was it Love? season 1?

The first episode of Was it Love? is scheduled to release on Netflix on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020.

Two episodes of Was it Love? will be available to stream on Netflix every week with new episodes landing every Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be a total of 16 episodes of Was it Love? the standard amount for many cable television K-Dramas. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 70 minutes.

Full, Was it Love? episode release schedule

The latest episodes of Was It Love? will arrive on the same days as the South Korean broadcast on jTBC.

Episode jTBC Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 08/07/2020 08/07/2020 2 09/07/2020 09/07/2020 3 15/07/2020 15/07/2020 4 16/07/2020 16/07/2020 5 22/07/2020 22/07/2020 6 23/07/2020 23/07/2020 7 29/07/2020 29/07/2020 8 30/07/2020 30/07/2020 9 05/08/2020 05/08/2020 10 06/08/2020 06/08/2020 11 12/08/2020 12/08/2020 12 13/08/2020 13/08/2020 13 19/08/2020 19/08/2020 14 20/08/2020 20/08/2020 15 27/07/2020 27/07/2020 16 28/07/2020 28/07/2020

What is the plot of Was it Love?

Single mother of one Noh Ae Jung is a successful movie producer that’s given up on romance and has been single for the past 14 years. All categorically different and unique in their own way, of the four suitors one is a bad boy novelist No Ae Jung can’t resist, the other a pitiful but handsomely rich-man, the third a former gangster turned CEO, and the last a very young but incredibly pure-hearted physical education teacher.

Who are the cast members of Was it Love?

The following cast members have been confirmed as the stars of Was it Love?:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Noh Ae Jung Song Ji Hyo Emergency Couple | My Wife’s Having an Affair This Week | Intruder Oh Dae Oh Son Ho Jun The Light in Your Eyes | Mrs. Cop | Go Back Couple Ryu Jin Song Jong Ho Arthdal Chronicles | Liver or Die | A Korean Odyessy Oh Yeon Woo Koo Ja Sung The Secret Life of My Secretary | Room No. 9 | Misty Goo Pa Do Kim Min Joon Hwarang | One More Happy Ending | Hidden Idenity Joo Ah Rin Kim Da Som He Is Psychometric | The Last Empress | Family Choi Hyang Ja Kim Mi Kyung It’s Okay to Not Be Okay | Hi Bye, Mama! | Her Private Life Nah Ha Ni Uhn Chae Young Children of a Lesser God | Dear My Friends | Live Up to Your Name Gang Sook Hee Kim Young Ah Mystic Pop-Up Bar | When My Love Blooms | Hyena Jennifer Song Seo Jung Yeon The King: Eternal Monarch | Black Dog | One Spring Night Myung Gwae Nam Lee Hwa Ryong Designated Survivor: 60 Days | Player | Children of Nobody

Where will Was it Love? rank in the list of highest-rated cable television k-dramas?

There have been some truly excellent K-Dramas in recent years, so Was it Love? has plenty of competition to beat. In particular fellow jTBC drama, The World of the Married just recently claimed the top spot as the highest-rated cable television drama in South Korean history with a monstrous 28.371% rating.

One of the biggest factors working against Was it Love? is the mid-week slot. All of the top jTBC dramas have had the prime-time Friday and Saturday night slots.

The most successful jTBC drama outside of the Friday-Saturday slot is The Light in Your Eyes, which at the time writing is the 20th ranked cable television drama. Episodes of The Light in Your Eyes were broadcast episodes every Monday and Tuesday.

Was It Love? does have the chance to become one of the most successful mid-week dramas, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Are you excited for the release of Was It Love? on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!