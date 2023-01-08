What Countries Produce the Most Popular Content for Netflix?

Netflix is a global platform and sources content from around the world and thanks to the top 10s, we’ve been able to see what content performs best on the platform for this article, we’ll be looking at which countries produced the most popular content for Netflix throughout 2022.

In case you’re not aware, Netflix releases multiple top 10 lists in every region they operate in daily. In total, they collect daily top 10 info for 89 countries.

For most countries, Netflix has two lists split into a TV top 10 and a movie top 10; for others, you also get a kid’s top 10 list.

FlixPatrol, an SVOD tracking company based in the Czech Republic, collects these daily top 10s, which allow us to see what’s trending around the globe and performing well in local regions.

We’ve managed to pull some data from them to allow us to look at exactly where the most popular content originates from.

So let’s break down the top 10 countries:

United States South Korea United Kingdom Spain France Colombia Mexico Japan India Canada

In at number 1 is the United States, and it’s not even close. Whether it’s licensed Hollywood or Netflix’s most popular shows, most originate in part or wholly from the United States.

South Korea now takes the second spot, which should be no surprise given the recent phenomenon of Korean content on Netflix in the last few years. Led by the likes of Squid Game, Netflix has exponentially grown its Korean library, picking up some of the hottest releases every week or dropping episodes all at once.

Here’s a full breakdown of where content featured in the top 10s globally came from in Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4.

# Country Annual Average Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 1 United States 59.92% 63.18% 54.84% 62.60% 59.05% 2 South Korea 6.63% 4.49% 4.57% 5.47% 11.98% 3 United Kingdom 4.11% 6.28% 4.52% 2.72% 2.90% 4 Spain 3.90% 2.64% 5.15% 4.72% 3.10% 5 France 3.29% 4.45% 2.97% 3.59% 2.15% 6 Colombia 3.04% 2.29% 2.54% 3.83% 3.51% 7 Mexico 2.33% 1.52% 5.30% 0.88% 1.60% 8 Japan 2.30% 1.46% 3.14% 2.58% 2% 9 India 1.59% 2.12% 1.08% 1.31% 1.84% 10 Canada 1.43% 0.37% 2.56% 1.23% 1.54% 11 Germany 1.37% 0.75% 0.49% 2.10% 2.14% 12 Poland 1.06% 1.49% 1.90% 0.38% 0.45% 13 Italy 0.94% 1.82% 0.99% 0.26% 0.68% 14 China 0.92% 0.61% 2.07% 0.71% 0.27% 15 Russia 0.81% 0.40% 1.03% 1.79% 0% 16 Brazil 0.60% 0.70% 0.32% 0.80% 0.58% 17 Turkey 0.58% 1.15% 0.60% 0.17% 0.38% 18 Norway 0.45% 0.17% 0.92% 0.04% 0.66% 19 WORLD 0.43% 0.38% 0.34% 0.49% 0.51% 20 Australia 0.36% 0.31% 0.44% 0.62% 0.08%

We’ll publish an update article like this in the summer, looking at what’s been dominating the lists throughout the first two quarters of 2023, which will be useful for comparison and an end-of-year roundup in 2024.

Where does your favorite content on Netflix come from? Let us know in the comments down below.