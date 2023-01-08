What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 9th to 15th, 2023

As we settle into the second week of January, a very quiet week of new Netflix releases awaits, with a lot of emphasis on international productions. Here’s a look at the full list of what’s coming up on Netflix this week and our top 3 picks for the upcoming week.
We’re constantly getting word of new upcoming titles on Netflix, so keep an eye on our January 2023 preview for the latest.
Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Releases This Week
Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)
Coming to Netflix: Thursday
Jeb Stuart’s prequel series to Vikings returns for its second of at least three planned seasons.
Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect going into the second season:
“Season 2 finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.”
Dog Gone (2023)
Coming to Netflix: Thursday
Based on the true story which was later released as a book by Pauls Toutonghi, this Rob Lowe family movie kickstarts Netflix’s feel-good movies for 2023.
The story revolves around a father and son who seeks to repair their fractured relationship during a hike on the Appalachian trail, hoping to find their lost dog.
Stephen Herek directs, with Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Susan Gallagher, Johnny Berchtold, and Nick Peine in the cast.
Sky Rojo (Season 3)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
It feels like Sky Rojo peaked quite early in its life and certainly did not meet the expectations of Alex Pina’s biggest Netflix show, Money Heist.
Nevertheless, the Spanish thriller series follows three escaped women from their pimp looking to end things once and for all after their life in a remote fishing village comes to a dramatic end after being discovered.
Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week
Coming to Netflix on January 9th
- Vinland Saga (Season 1 – New Episodes)
Coming to Netflix on January 10th
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) Netflix Original
- Blood Line (2022)
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on January 11th
- Noise (2023) Netflix Original
- Sexify (Season 2) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on January 12th
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Scattered Barriers (Limited Series)
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on January 13th
- Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2023) Netflix Original
- Dog Gone (2023) Netflix Original
- Suzan & Freek (2023) Netflix Original
- Sky Rojo (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Thai Massage (2022)
- The Wait (2021)
- Trial by Fire (Limited Series) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on January 14th
- Crash Course in Romance (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below.