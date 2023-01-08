What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 9th to 15th, 2023

As we settle into the second week of January, a very quiet week of new Netflix releases awaits, with a lot of emphasis on international productions. Here’s a look at the full list of what’s coming up on Netflix this week and our top 3 picks for the upcoming week.

We’re constantly getting word of new upcoming titles on Netflix, so keep an eye on our January 2023 preview for the latest.

Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Releases This Week

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Jeb Stuart’s prequel series to Vikings returns for its second of at least three planned seasons.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect going into the second season:

“Season 2 finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.”

Dog Gone (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Based on the true story which was later released as a book by Pauls Toutonghi, this Rob Lowe family movie kickstarts Netflix’s feel-good movies for 2023.

The story revolves around a father and son who seeks to repair their fractured relationship during a hike on the Appalachian trail, hoping to find their lost dog.

Stephen Herek directs, with Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Susan Gallagher, Johnny Berchtold, and Nick Peine in the cast.

Sky Rojo (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

It feels like Sky Rojo peaked quite early in its life and certainly did not meet the expectations of Alex Pina’s biggest Netflix show, Money Heist.

Nevertheless, the Spanish thriller series follows three escaped women from their pimp looking to end things once and for all after their life in a remote fishing village comes to a dramatic end after being discovered.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on January 9th

Vinland Saga (Season 1 – New Episodes)

Coming to Netflix on January 10th

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) Netflix Original

Blood Line (2022)

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Noise (2023) Netflix Original

Sexify (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 12th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2) Netflix Original

Scattered Barriers (Limited Series)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1) Netflix Original

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 13th

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2023) Netflix Original

Dog Gone (2023) Netflix Original

Suzan & Freek (2023) Netflix Original

Sky Rojo (Season 3) Netflix Original

Thai Massage (2022)

The Wait (2021)

Trial by Fire (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 14th

Crash Course in Romance (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

