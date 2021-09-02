What time will ‘Money Heist’ Season 5 be on Netflix Globally?

It’s the final countdown. We’re just hours away from being able to watch the first half of the final season of the phenomenon that is Money Heist (La Casa De Papel). If you’re looking to stay up late or wake up early, here’s a complete breakdown of when the show will be streaming where you live.

If you want to get the lowdown on everything known about season 5 of Money Heist so far, go ahead and check out our preview for the new season but if you’re wanting to go in cold, that’s your prerogative.

For those that didn’t know, season 5 of La Casa De Papel has been split into two halves. The first of which arrives on Netflix on September 3rd, 2021.

Full Release Time Schedule for Money Heist season 5 part 1

Because Netflix is based in Los Angeles, all of their Netflix Original release (with a few exceptions) arrive at midnight there. Because time is different around the world, that time will be relative.

So if you live in Europe, India, Australia, or the Middle East you won’t be watching at 12:00 AM.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 04:00 AM (GMT-3) British Summer Time 08:00 AM (GMT +1) Central European Summer Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 (GMT+8:00) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Standard Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

Money Heist Season 5 is not showing on Netflix

Sometimes you may not see the new season straight away. This is usually a caching issue which means you’ll need to perform a couple of tricks to trigger the new season showing.

To rectify this, you’ll need to essentially reload the Netflix app. On mobiles or app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Roku, Fire Stick or Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button.

If you’re on a browser, you may need to refresh your cache or close the website down and open it back up again.

Logging in and out can also assist in bringing in the new releases on Netflix too.

You can also use a direct link to get to the fifth season of Money Heist and we’ll add that here once we have it.

The biggest problem you’ll likely be facing by the end of September 3rd is the fact that you’ll have run out of episodes. Don’t worry, you’ll only have a couple of months to wait before the final half of season 5 arrives on December 3rd, 2021.

Let us know in the comments if you’re staying up late or waking up early to watch. In the meantime, check out our other coverage on Money Heist including where you can watch the cast of Money Heist in other Netflix Originals.