Fan-favorite Grey’s Anatomy is still a big part of Netflix’s lineup. Looking for when the current season, season 16, is set to hit Netflix? Let’s dive in with the release schedule for season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy has been a dominant force on US network ABC and continues to be one of the most popular primetime shows on American television. The series has undergone many changes over the past fifteen seasons, but one remaining constant has been Ellen Pompeo starring as Meredith Grey.

The record-breaking series continues to smash them out of the park going into the sixteenth season. Not only is Grey’s Anatomy the longest-running scripted primetime carried by ABC, but it is also the longest-running American primetime medical drama series, exceeding ER, Scrubs, and M*A*S*H.

When will season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy be on Netflix US?

Without another break in the season, the finale of Grey’s Anatomy season 16 is scheduled for broadcast on the 30th of April, 2020. If there is a week’s break, this will take the finale of the season to May 7th, 2020, but this won’t be too impactful on the Netflix release date.

Typically the latest season of Grey’s Anatomy arrives around a month after the season finale has been broadcast. By judging the potential season finale dates, the next season could arrive on Netflix at the very end of May, or the start of June. To be more specific the latest seasons have arrived previously on Saturday, which means we could see season 16 drop on the following dates:

Saturday, May 30th, 2020

Saturday, June 6th, 2020

Regardless, we know that Grey’s Anatomy will be arriving this Summer on Netflix.

Expected Netflix Release Date: May/June 2020

Is season 16 the last season of Grey’s Anatomy?

Fans will be delighted to know that Grey’s Anatomy was renewed for two further seasons on May 10th, 2019. The series was renewed for seasons 16 and 17, with lead actress Ellen Pompeo extending her contract for two more seasons.

The future of Grey’s Anatomy beyond season 17 remains a mystery. Viewing figures for the fifteenth season took a dip compared to previous seasons. The popularity of the series is still incredible after all these years but all good things must come to an end eventually.

Isn’t Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes working with Netflix?

We’ve known since July of 2018 that Shonda Rhimes signed an exclusive output deal with Netflix that would see the release of eight shows written and produced by those at Shondaland.

Netflix has made a grandiose effort in snapping up some of the most talented producers to provide content for its streaming service. Shonda is now one of many talented producers creating brand new exclusives for Netflix.

More Shonda Rhimes series on Netflix

Currently, there are two further series from Shondaland on Netflix:

How to Get Away with Murder: Seasons 1-5

Scandal: Seasons 1-7

In December 2019, all six seasons of Private Practice also rejoined Netflix.

Will Grey’s Anatomy be leaving Netflix in the near future?

The last time we reported on the future of Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix was March of 2019 when the series was rumored to leave. At the time of writing Grey’s Anatomy streaming future will still be Netflix.

The series has been apart of the Netflix library for many years and considered to be under a “legacy contract”. This means that for the foreseeable future Grey’s Anatomy will continue to stream on Netflix.

When will season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy be coming to other regions?

Netflix Canada follows a very similar release schedule to the US library. The fifteenth season dropped on the same day that season sixteen premiered in the US, therefore, the sixteenth season should arrive September 2020.

Sky has been the home of Grey’s Anatomy for many years now and that won’t change anytime soon. Customers of Sky will be able to stream the latest episodes of season sixteen through the Sky Go app. Alternatively, customers of Now TV can also watch episodes of Grey’s Anatomy as the service carries the Sky channels.

Australian subscribers can watch the series through Seven’s primary channel.

Are you looking forward to the release of Grey’s Anatomy season 16 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!